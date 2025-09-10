Nicole Habib Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Authentic Transformation

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Habib, founder of NuYou Medical Aesthetics, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how integrity, artistry, and resilience shape her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Habib explores the importance of building success with consistency and compassion, and breaks down how authentic connection and high standards can drive lasting change.“Staying true to your vision matters more than following what’s popular,” said Habib.Nicole’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/nicole-habib

