Rebecca Hanan Recognized by Influential Women 2025

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to honor Rebecca Hanan in its 2025 feature, celebrating her as the Co-Founder and Business Owner of Jax-n-Bex Brushstrokes, a collaborative art studio she launched in July 2025 with her husband, Jack. What began as a shared passion for painting has evolved into a thriving business showcasing original oil landscapes, fluid acrylic pours, and fluorescent works that glow under blacklight. Their creations are featured at local artisan markets and will soon be available online as part of the Art Storefronts community, bringing their unique artistic vision to a global audience.Rebecca and Jack’s artistry reflects a seamless blend of creative exploration and personal connection. Drawing inspiration from nature, daily painting sessions, and the deep bond they share, each piece they produce tells a story of harmony, passion, and shared purpose. The couple’s “cosmic duo” identity allows for a distinctive yet complementary artistic approach: Rebecca focuses on abstract acrylic pours while Jack specializes in landscapes, ensuring that every collaboration carries both individual expression and cohesive aesthetic. Beyond painting, their shared love of fishing, dancing, hiking, and exploring the outdoors continues to inspire new artistic directions.The art business is more than a creative pursuit—it is a testament to connection and partnership after more than 21 years together. Through Jax-n-Bex Brushstrokes, Rebecca and Jack have built not only a studio but a story of collaboration, resilience, and mutual growth, highlighting the power of alignment between life, passion, and creativity.Alongside her artistic ventures, Rebecca brings over two decades of professional experience in customer service, training, and office management. In her role as Office Manager at Screens Plus, she has driven remarkable growth, increasing the company’s bottom line by more than $60,000 in a single year. She has successfully launched a new line of business, cultivated strong vendor relationships, and maintained exceptional quality control, earning the trust of both clients and colleagues. Her leadership expertise, sharpened through previous experience at T-Mobile, reflects a commitment to operational excellence, team development, and efficiency.Rebecca is also pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Leadership from the University of Arizona Global Campus, where she maintains a 4.0 GPA. She has been inducted into both the Alpha Sigma Lambda Society and the Golden Key International Honour Society. Additionally, she is Six Sigma Certified and has completed advanced leadership development programs, demonstrating a continued commitment to strategic growth and lifelong learning. By combining her artistic passion with her business acumen, Rebecca exemplifies how creativity and strategy can coexist to drive meaningful success.Rebecca attributes her success to the intersection of passion and persistence. Over more than two decades in leadership, she has honed discipline, empathy, and the ability to uplift others. Transitioning into the art world with Jack, she discovered that true success is not solely about achievement—it is about alignment. Jax-n-Bex Brushstrokes stands as evidence that listening to one’s inner calling, trusting life’s timing, and creating from the heart opens doors in unexpected ways. Every brushstroke, conversation, and challenge contributes to a larger narrative painted with courage, love, and shared purpose.The best career advice Rebecca has received centers on growth through discomfort. She openly acknowledges her battles with imposter syndrome, the internal voice telling her she wasn’t ready or worthy. In both her professional and artistic endeavors, she has learned that discomfort often signals a critical moment for growth. In her art, some of her most compelling pieces emerge from tension—the clash of colors, unexpected brushstrokes, and moments of uncertainty. Whether in leadership, customer service, or running her art business, Rebecca embraces the idea that true growth requires stepping forward even when fear is present and believing in oneself despite uncertainty.Rebecca encourages young women entering the art world to embrace their uniqueness and vulnerability. She highlights that creative industries can be intimidating, but individual perspective and personal story are invaluable assets. Her advice is to take up space unapologetically, learn continuously, experiment without fear, and surround oneself with supporters who recognize and affirm one’s vision. Meaningful opportunities often arise from stepping into the unknown, sometimes failing spectacularly, and rising stronger—a process Rebecca believes is where real growth and breakthroughs occur. She also emphasizes that art is not only about creation but about connection: work has the power to touch lives in ways artists may never fully see.Rebecca views the current art world as both challenging and exhilarating. The digital era has created a saturated market that demands artists become marketers, storytellers, and brand managers. Simply producing beautiful work is no longer enough; meaningful connection with audiences is essential. Yet these challenges also present tremendous opportunities. Global audiences, innovative platforms, and collaborations—such as Rebecca’s integration of traditional oil and acrylic techniques with AI-generated creative works—enable artists to forge hybrid spaces where technology and human emotion intersect. In a world craving authenticity, art paired with story can cut through the noise, and those willing to share both process and finished piece have limitless potential for impact.Values of authenticity, vulnerability, and humor underpin both Rebecca’s professional and personal life. She believes that true growth arises from revealing the authentic self—the messy, imperfect, evolving parts—not just a polished exterior. Imposter syndrome, she observes, is a call to push forward rather than retreat. Her artworks, including Conundrum: The Butterfly Metamorphosis and Caged Pandemonium, reflect these ideals, portraying struggles as catalysts for transformation rather than constraints. Through her art and her life, Rebecca seeks to celebrate imperfection, inspire others to confront self-doubt, and embrace their truest colors.Rebecca Hanan’s journey exemplifies the powerful intersection of creativity, strategy, and personal growth. Rebecca Hanan's journey exemplifies the powerful intersection of creativity, strategy, and personal growth. From leading teams in business to co-creating evocative works of art with her husband, she continues to inspire through both her professional accomplishments and her artistic vision. Jax-n-Bex Brushstrokes stands not only as a testament to her talent but also as a reminder that passion, persistence, and authenticity can create meaningful impact, touching lives one brushstroke at a time.Learn More about Rebecca Hanan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/rebecca-hanan

