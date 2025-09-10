Amanda Cosman Recognized by Influential Women 2025

NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is thrilled to announce the recognition of Amanda Cosman in its 2025 feature, honoring her as an accomplished retail leader with over two decades of experience at Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Currently serving as a District Pro and Services Support Manager, Amanda plays a pivotal role in driving operational excellence, supporting in-home services, and fostering strong connections with her teams and customers across the Albany district.Throughout her illustrious career, Amanda has been celebrated for her hands-on leadership style, unwavering commitment to team development, and passion for delivering results. She is known for celebrating store victories and championing associates’ successes across various social platforms, creating a culture of recognition and motivation within her teams.Amanda’s journey at Lowe’s spans nearly 21 years, during which she has held various leadership roles, including District Manager for In-Home Services and District Services Sales Manager. Her educational background in liberal arts, with degrees from both Marist University and Dutchess Community College, complements her ability to connect with people and lead with empathy.Reflecting on her success, Amanda attributes her achievements to hard work, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to both personal and professional growth. Guided by invaluable career advice to remain persistent and open to new opportunities, she embraces challenges and acknowledges that even unexpected paths can lead to significant development. A passionate advocate for empowering others, Amanda encourages young women entering her industry to claim their space in male-dominated fields and take their seat at the table with confidence.Deeply aware of the current challenges surrounding the underrepresentation of women in key management roles, Amanda strives to be a positive force for change, advocating for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Her professional ethos blends customer focus, team empowerment, and continuous improvement—a formula that continues to drive her impact in the retail and services industry.Outside of her professional commitments, Amanda showcases her vibrant energy as a former Zumba instructor and dedicates her time to volunteering with the Montgomery County SPCA. There, she supports the organization’s mission through animal care, adoption support, fundraising, education, and administrative duties.Influential Women proudly celebrates Amanda Cosman as a beacon of inspiration, recognizing her contributions to the retail sector and her unwavering commitment to empowering others. Guided by values of honesty, integrity, courage, authenticity, creativity, and discipline, Amanda approaches every endeavor with purpose and passion, continually striving to lead, innovate, and make a lasting impact both professionally and personally.Learn More about Amanda Cosman:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/amanda-cosman Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

