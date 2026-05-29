Katelyn Katzer, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads Sustainable Farmland Preservation Across Somerset County

NJ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmland Preservation Manager and SCADB Administrator Advances Agricultural Sustainability, Community Partnerships, and Long-Term Land Stewardship in New JerseyKatelyn Katzer serves as the Farmland Preservation Manager and Somerset County Agriculture Development Board Administrator for Somerset County, New Jersey, where she leads the County’s Farmland Preservation Program with a mission focused on protecting agricultural land, supporting local farmers, and preserving farming traditions for future generations. With nearly two decades in Environmental Planning, she has developed extensive expertise in farmland preservation, sustainable land use, open space management, and agricultural policy, becoming a respected advocate for both farmers and the long-term viability of agriculture in New Jersey.Her work extends beyond the permanent preservation of farmland. Through partnerships with State agencies, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and the farming community, Katelyn helps strengthen local food systems, protect agricultural heritage, and ensure future generations maintain access to productive farmland and open agricultural landscapes. Her efforts have helped position Somerset County as a leader in innovative and forward-thinking farmland preservation initiatives.Katelyn’s path to Environmental Planning was not a traditional one. Initially pursuing Pharmaceutical Biology with aspirations of working in cancer research, she found herself increasingly drawn to sustainability and environmental issues. That interest ultimately led her to change majors and pursue environmental science—a decision that would shape the course of her career. Influenced in part by her mother, an Environmental Planner, Katelyn discovered a passion for working at the intersection of environmental stewardship, public service, and community development. Her early career included positions with the Freehold Soil Conservation District and the Monmouth County Park System, where she gained hands-on experience in soil conservation, water quality protection, Open Space Preservation, and public recreation planning. She later expanded her expertise through State-level work focused on environmental policy and regulatory development, gaining valuable insight into how evolving regulations influence preservation and land-use decisions.She ultimately found her professional calling in Farmland Preservation. When joining Somerset County, she inherited a program that had become largely dormant. As the program’s sole administrator, she led a comprehensive revitalization effort through strategic planning, organizational improvements, and extensive outreach designed to rebuild relationships within the agricultural community.Under her leadership, the program underwent a significant transformation. She developed educational resources, implemented tracking and management systems, strengthened communication with stakeholders, and expanded public outreach efforts. By emphasizing collaboration, transparency, and practical support for farmers, she helped foster trust and engagement within the agricultural community. During her tenure, Somerset County has preserved approximately 1,600 additional acres of farmland, representing more than $10 million in preserved easement value, while continuing the stewardship and annual monitoring of more than 130 preserved farms. Today, the County’s Farmland Preservation Program has helped preserve nearly 9,000 acres of farmland and maintains one of the most active preservation pipelines in New Jersey.Today, Katelyn’s work spans both preserved and unpreserved farms and includes overseeing the stewardship of more than 135 preserved farms. Additionally aiding farmers as they navigate Right-to-Farm matters, resolving disputes involving neighbors, and municipalities; and helping agricultural families maintain ownership of their land while utilizing preservation funding to support operations, expansion, succession planning, or retirement. Her efforts have earned recognition from State organizations, with Somerset County’s program being described as “cutting edge” for its innovation and impact. The program has also received awards and legislative recognition for its contributions to Farmland Preservation and agricultural sustainability.Katelyn credits much of her success to the support she has received throughout her education and career. When she changed majors early in college, her parents encouraged her to pursue the path that felt right, even as her professional goals evolved. She also credits her husband’s unwavering support, which has allowed her to dedicate the time and energy necessary to grow and strengthen the Preservation Program. She is equally grateful for the support of the Somerset County Commissioners, whose commitment to agriculture and farmland preservation has helped create an environment where the program can continue to thrive.Just as meaningful has been the trust of the farming community itself. Building those relationships required patience, consistency, transparency, and a genuine commitment to demonstrating that her role was to support farmers and agricultural viability. In her view, meaningful success is rarely achieved alone, but through collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to a common goal.One of the most valuable pieces of advice Katelyn has received throughout her career is to continually invest in professional growth through training, certifications, licensing, and ongoing education. She believes maintaining a broad and adaptable skill set is especially important in smaller or highly specialized fields, where evolving regulations, policies, and industry needs require professionals to remain flexible and informed. She encourages young women entering Environmental Planning and Preservation to explore a variety of opportunities early in their careers. Internships, temporary positions, and diverse professional experiences, she believes, help build confidence, perspective, and clarity before making long-term career commitments. Watching former interns discover careers in preservation, agriculture, and planning has become one of the most rewarding aspects of her leadership role.While Katelyn remains optimistic about the future of agriculture, she recognizes the challenges facing Farmland Preservation Programs. Among the most significant is balancing preservation goals with evolving environmental regulations related to stormwater management, wastewater systems, and other compliance requirements. Although these regulations serve important environmental purposes, they can sometimes create unintended obstacles for farmers seeking to improve or expand their operations. For example, the construction of necessary agricultural infrastructure may trigger complex stormwater management requirements that add cost and uncertainty to farm improvements. Katelyn advocates for clearer guidance and practical, adaptable policies that protect environmental resources while supporting the long-term viability of agriculture. She believes preservation efforts are most successful when they strengthen, rather than complicate, the ability of farmers to remain productive and competitive.Despite these challenges, she remains encouraged by growing public support for local agriculture and the continued bipartisan collaboration among agricultural organizations, preservation advocates, and State Legislators. Those partnerships have helped expand funding opportunities, strengthen Preservation Programs, and elevate conversations surrounding agricultural viability throughout New Jersey.For Katelyn, authenticity remains the foundation of both her personal and professional life. She believes trust is built through honesty, transparency, and consistency- qualities that have guided her work with farmers, landowners, elected officials, and community partners throughout her career. By combining technical expertise, strategic leadership, and a genuine passion for connecting people, land, and agriculture, Katelyn Katzer continues to help shape a stronger and more resilient agricultural future for Somerset County and beyond, ensuring that farmland remains protected, productive, and accessible for generations to come.Learn More about Katelyn Katzer:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Katelyn-Katzer Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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