Codi Gunn, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads and Coordinates Collective as Founder

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefining Luxury Travel and Strategic Venue Sourcing Through Entrepreneurial Leadership, Global Hospitality Expertise, and Seamless High-Impact Experience DesignBend, Oregon — Codi Gunn is a strategic leader operating at the intersection of corporate venue sourcing, executive event strategy, and bespoke luxury travel design. With more than 15 years of experience spanning global hospitality partnerships, high-level negotiations, complex event operations, and customized travel planning, she has built a reputation for transforming complicated logistics into seamless, elevated experiences for clients around the world.As the Founder of Coordinates Collective, Codi advises organizations on strategic site selection for executive retreats, incentive programs, leadership summits, and large-scale conferences. Her work helps companies secure the right destinations, negotiate favorable contracts, and create experiences aligned with organizational objectives while protecting financial performance and operational efficiency.Her expertise extends far beyond traditional venue sourcing. In addition to supporting corporate clients, Codi curates highly personalized luxury leisure travel for executives, high-performing professionals, and high-net-worth individuals seeking exceptional experiences delivered with precision and discretion.Through an extensive network of global hospitality relationships and preferred luxury partnerships — including affiliations with Virtuoso Travel Network, Departure Lounge Travel, Four Seasons Preferred Partner, and Rosewood Elite, and many more — Codi secures VIP recognition, exclusive amenities, preferred rates, insider access, and elevated experiences at some of the world’s most sought-after destinations and properties, all without additional cost to her clients.Known for her operational depth, strategic thinking, transparency, and meticulous attention to detail, Codi represents a modern model of entrepreneurship that merges corporate discipline with luxury hospitality fluency. Her ability to balance analytical strategy with personalized client care has become one of the defining characteristics of her career.Codi attributes much of her success to trusting her intuition and having the courage to act before certainty fully existed. One of the defining moments early in her career came when she successfully won a highly competitive request for proposal to execute a citywide convention in Seattle. At the time, she was a young event planner serving as both the sales lead and operational manager for her team. Despite competing against far more established hospitality firms, her team was selected to produce a week-long convention for nearly 12,000 attendees.Managing transportation logistics, room blocks, citywide activations, vendor coordination, and large-scale event operations became a transformative experience that proved to Codi she could successfully operate at scale, compete strategically, and lead high-pressure projects at the highest level.Years later, another pivotal moment would reshape the direction of her career entirely.While still working within the corporate events industry, Codi quietly began exploring the travel advisor world as a side venture. During a trip to Patagonia, she experienced a moment of clarity that ultimately changed the trajectory of her professional life.The vastness, remoteness, and logistical complexity of Patagonia — combined with the intentional luxury and immersive experiences available there — sparked a realization that helping people access extraordinary destinations seamlessly and comfortably was the type of work she truly wanted to pursue.For many travelers, destinations like Patagonia can feel intimidating due to complicated logistics, remote locations, and extensive planning requirements. Standing there, Codi recognized that her unique blend of operational expertise, event strategy, and relationship management positioned her perfectly to remove those barriers for others.That realization ultimately became the catalyst for fully stepping into entrepreneurship and building her own business. Since making that transition, she has designed numerous journeys to Patagonia and destinations across the globe, reinforcing her confidence in the decision to trust her instincts and pursue work more closely aligned with purpose, creativity, and meaningful connection.Looking back, Codi believes both defining moments in her career shared a common thread: each required her to trust herself before having absolute proof that success would follow. In her view, betting on herself ultimately became one of the greatest defining factors behind her professional growth and entrepreneurial success.One of the most impactful lessons Codi learned throughout her career was not to wait until she felt completely ready before stepping into opportunities. She believes many high-achieving women spend too much time attempting to prepare perfectly, overanalyzing risk and seeking certainty before taking action. However, Codi believes true growth rarely occurs during moments of complete comfort or certainty.Throughout her career, she consistently stepped into leadership roles, professional environments, and entrepreneurial opportunities before feeling fully prepared. Over time, those experiences strengthened her confidence and reinforced her belief that courage — not complete readiness — is often what creates opportunity.Codi is especially passionate about encouraging women entering the travel and hospitality industries to trust themselves and recognize they do not need to completely abandon stability in order to begin building something meaningful.Having spent years within the structure and predictability of a corporate career, she understands how intimidating entrepreneurship can initially feel. If asked only a short time ago whether she would eventually run her business full-time, she admits she likely would have hesitated.However, Codi believes one of the greatest strengths of the travel industry is its accessibility. Aspiring advisors can gradually learn the industry, build relationships, develop expertise, and grow a client base over time without immediately making a dramatic leap.Codi strongly emphasizes the importance of mentorship, community, and continued education. She encourages women to trust their intuition, advocate for themselves, ask thoughtful questions, and intentionally place themselves in environments that feel slightly uncomfortable because growth often happens within those moments. Most importantly, she believes women do not need permission to create something meaningful. They simply need the willingness to begin.Within the modern travel industry, Codi sees tremendous opportunity created through technology, education, and global connectivity. Clients today are no longer simply seeking bookings — they want trusted advisors capable of providing advocacy, insight, strategic guidance, and deeply personalized experiences.Codi believes her background in event strategy and corporate venue sourcing allows her to approach luxury travel differently than many traditional advisors. Her operational mindset enables her to manage complexity strategically while delivering highly curated, elevated experiences for clients.At the same time, Codi recognizes entrepreneurship requires balancing many responsibilities simultaneously. As a solo business owner, she manages business development, client relationships, marketing, operations, negotiations, and travel design while continuing to grow her network and expertise.She also believes one of the greatest challenges within luxury travel is helping clients feel confident pursuing destinations that may initially seem overwhelming, logistically difficult, or financially intimidating. Multi-stop international itineraries, remote destinations like Patagonia, and highly customized travel experiences often require extensive coordination and expertise. Part of her role, she believes, is removing uncertainty and making extraordinary travel feel approachable, seamless, and rewarding.Trust and transparency remain foundational values throughout both Codi’s professional and personal life. She believes in addressing challenges directly, communicating honestly, and building long-term relationships rooted in integrity and credibility.Whether managing a complex contract negotiation, navigating unexpected travel changes, or collaborating with hospitality partners, Codi prioritizes openness, accountability, and advocacy for her clients. She also deeply values collaboration and community. Success within the luxury travel industry, she believes, depends heavily on strong partnerships with hotels, transportation providers, destination specialists, and hospitality teams who collectively help deliver exceptional experiences.Outside of business, that same sense of responsibility and connection extends into her passion for animal rescue. Codi actively supports Street Dog Hero and serves as a “flight angel,” transporting rescue dogs from locations such as Mexico to the United States so they can safely reach permanent homes. She has already helped multiple rescue puppies find new families through those efforts.Travel, curiosity, and shared experiences also remain central to her personal life. Codi and her husband enjoy exploring new destinations together and have recently developed a shared passion for golf, often planning trips around discovering new courses and locations around the world.At the center of everything Codi values — both professionally and personally — is a commitment to integrity, meaningful relationships, curiosity, service, and leaving people and places better than she found them.Through strategic leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and highly personalized service, Codi Gunn continues redefining what modern luxury travel and corporate hospitality strategy can look like for today’s global clients.Learn More about Codi Gunn:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Codi-Gunn or through her website, https://coordinatescollective.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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