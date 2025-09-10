Wyoming’s Black Butte Mine Expansion Approved, Extending Operations Through 2039
WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior has approved a mining plan change for the Black Butte Mine in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. The change allows the Black Butte Coal Company to recover about 9.2 million tons of federal coal in two new areas, known as Pit 15 and Pit 10.
The Black Butte Mine has operated since 1977, supplying coal to the Jim Bridger Power Plant and supporting jobs on federal, state and private lands. With this approval, the mine is expected to continue operating through at least 2039. The expansion could create over 50 new jobs. The mine currently employs 56 full-time workers.
"The Black Butte Mine expansion strengthens our nation’s Energy Dominance by responsibly unlocking federal coal resources," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "This decision also supports good-paying jobs in Wyoming and ensures the land is restored after mining, reflecting our commitment to both energy and environmental stewardship."
The Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement expedited the completion of the environmental review of the mining plan in alternative arrangements under the National Environmental Policy Act, which are designed to streamline the approval process for energy development projects. The process included a 10-day public comment period and a virtual public meeting.
