WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum today announced the appointment of Scott H. Brecht as the next Chief of the U.S. Park Police, the oldest uniformed federal law enforcement agency in the nation. Chief Brecht will succeed Chief Jessica M. E. Taylor, who will continue to serve the American people as the Chief Security and Resiliency Officer as a political appointee at the Social Security Administration under President Donald J. Trump.

“Chief Scott H. Brecht brings a proven record of leadership, community engagement and tactical expertise,” said Secretary Doug Burgum. “In a time when public safety on federal lands is more critical than ever, I’m confident he will lead with integrity, vision and an unwavering commitment to the mission of the U.S. Park Police.”

Chief Brecht joins the U.S. Park Police with over 22 years of federal law enforcement experience with the Department of the Interior, serving in several leadership roles as Detective Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Commander for various U.S. Park Police branches. Most recently, Chief Brecht served as the Deputy Chief, Commander of the Field Operations Division for the U.S. Park Police and law enforcement sub-committee to implement President Donald Trump's order to Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful Again. Chief Brecht has received several recognitions and awards for his service, including the the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association National Award for Bravery, United States Park Police Award of Merit, and over 150 Commendations and awards for police service. In this role, he will oversee U.S. Park Police operations in Washington, D.C., New York City, and San Francisco.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted with leading the men and women of the U.S. Park Police,” said Chief Brecht. “I look forward to continuing the legacy of service and professionalism that this agency has upheld for more than two centuries.”

Founded in 1791, the U.S. Park Police is responsible for protecting some of the nation’s most recognizable landmarks, including the White House, the Washington Monument, the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge.

