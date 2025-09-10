Day Two of Gastech 2025 Accelerates the Partnerships and Innovations that are Driving Energy Security and Accessibility

MILAN, ITALY, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Gastech’s second day was headlined by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who joined U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in Europe for the first time to offer exclusive insights on the country’s new strategy to meet growing global demand.• Day Two put the spotlight on the transformative impact of innovation, automation, and climate technology, as industry leaders and policymakers worked together to accelerate reliable, affordable and secure energy solutions that the world urgently needs.• Parallel conference streams - including the Climatetech Conference and AI::Energy Conference - drew record participation, with pioneering tools for methane mitigation, process optimisation, and decarbonisation showcased on the conference stages and exhibition.Gastech 2025, the world’s largest exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy, continued in Milan with a dynamic second day dedicated to accelerating the transformation of the energy industry, and maximising its impact on energy security and economic growth worldwide.Wednesday’s programme began with top energy executives and policymakers emphasising the essential role of technology and multilateral collaboration in developing secure, affordable, and low-carbon energy systems. With energy demand and electricity consumption rising rapidly, Gastech’s high-level sessions delivered expert insights on how to leverage innovation to effectively balance mounting energy needs and sustainability imperatives.During Day Two’s Ministerial panel with leaders from the Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal, as well as H.E. Osama Mobarez of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum, conversations centred on the regulatory frameworks and cross-border partnerships that are needed to mobilise finance and incentivise technology-driven growth in high-potential economies. Speaking on natural gas and its adaptability to decarbonisation solutions, H.E. Bruno-Jean Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of the Congo, said:"We still have a big lack of access to energy in Africa, and this is not acceptable. We need energy for our populations, and to develop our industries. This means we must produce as much as we can, especially gas, because gas is the best solution for the world's energy transition.”Discussions across the conference drew urgent links between economic growth, digital progress, and practical decarbonisation, with speakers warning that rising electricity demand from AI and urbanisation must be supported with both reliable gas supply and innovation. Later in the afternoon, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright echoed this sentiment, emphasising the importance of abundant gas supplies and strategic partnerships in making this a reality:“Everybody can win. The world massively needs more energy, and we need to provide all kinds of energy today. The Trump administration supports everyone growing their natural gas production, not only because more production puts downward pressure on prices, but also because a better energised world is a better world for everyone.”Two flagship streams – the Climatetech Conference and the AI::Energy Conference – drove Gastech’s focus on energy innovation, as panels with CTOs and technology leaders from global energy companies outlined how cutting-edge software, digital twins, and AI-driven analytics are reducing downtime, waste, and emissions. The Climatetech stream examined real-world deployments in carbon capture, methane management, and grid flexibility, while AI::Energy programming addressed the power demand of data centres and the emerging frontier of virtual power plants.As part of a dedicated Climatetech session on the development of a commercial, competitive and self-sustaining CCUS market, Bruno Ponson, VP of Engineering & Construction, Air Liquide, highlighted the necessity of supportive investment and collaboration frameworks to drive growth and stability in this emerging sector:“In terms of technology and strategy, the important question is: how do you design a system to create synergies between different actors, especially when it comes to sharing the risks of investment? Scaling-up CCUS based on the proven technologies is not an issue, we are on track. Instead, we need to make sure that the framework itself is right.”Artificial Intelligence, and its dual impact on energy demand and efficiency, remained a central topic across all Gastech conferences, as expert speakers outlined new strategies for the sustainable integration of AI throughout the entire value chain. Olakunle Osobu, Deputy MD, NLNG, shared his perspective on the role of AI in expanding energy access and driving economic development in Africa, stating:“Most people look at AI as an add-on, but in Africa, we are using AI to do the near-impossible. Where we are struggling with power and electricity, young people with code are overcoming this. For us, there is nowhere else to go than to adopt AI - it is effective, efficient and right at your fingertips.”Throughout Day Two, exchanges remained focused on actionable progress, as participants collaborated on pragmatic approaches to balancing energy security and decarbonisation. Reflecting the event’s role as the meeting place for the energy industry’s leading companies, a new deal between Italian energy company Edison and Shell was announced at Gastech 2025, laying the foundation for a 15-year purchase agreement that will strengthen the country’s supply of reliable and affordable power.The conversations, connections, and numerous agreements made on Gastech’s second day set a high bar for industry growth and transformation, as those shaping the future of energy came together to advance key demand priorities and showcase the technological leadership needed to deliver an effective and balanced energy transition.EndsNotes to EditorAbout GastechGastech is the world’s largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. About GastechGastech is the world's largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. Gastech serves as the industry's premier platform where government officials, global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students converge to engage in meaningful conversations that power a sustainable energy future. This year, Gastech will take place at the Fiera Milano, from 9-12 September 2025.

About dmgeventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such as ADIPEC, India Energy Week, the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

