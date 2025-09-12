Dr Rao the best stereotactic radiosurgeon in India, Guntur Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla speaking at the TEDx Nerul event, an independently organized TED event, on stage with a vibrant backdrop and red circular carpet. Dr Rao the best Spine surgeon In India and Guntur Dr Rao the best neurosurgeon in the world Best neurology, neurosurgery, endovascular and minimally invasive spine surgery center - DR Rao's Hospital

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (Dr Rao), India’s top neurosurgeon, shares his inspiring journey and vision for accessible brain & spine care at TEDx Mumbai 2025.

Branding healing is not about fame—it’s about authenticity, compassion, and precision. My mission is to bring world-class brain and spine care home to every patient.”” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (DR Rao)

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital and widely acclaimed as India’s best minimally invasive neurosurgeon and spine surgeon , delivered a moving and powerful talk titled “My Journey to Bring Healing Home” at TEDx Mumbai 2025, as reported by DNA India in its People section.From Humble Beginnings to Global Neurosurgical LeadershipDr. Rao spoke about his roots in the small town of Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, where limited access to modern medicine inspired his lifelong mission to revolutionize neurocare in India. He vividly traced his path from local beginnings to advanced clinical training in the U.S., including at the University of Virginia and University of Colorado Denver, and ultimately to founding Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur.TEDx Mumbai 2025: A Platform for Purpose and InnovationOn August 3, 2025, TEDx Mumbai audiences were moved by Dr. Patibandla’s message of “bringing healing home”—not just through surgeries, but by scattering seeds of hope, accessibility, and medical advancement across underserved communities.A Visionary in Keyhole and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery As the founder and chief neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Dr. Rao has spearheaded the adoption of breakthrough technologies, including BrainPath, AI-augmented neuronavigation, and minimally invasive keyhole procedures, bringing world-class neurocare to southern India.Advocating Care That Reflects Compassion and EquityAt the core of Dr. Patibandla’s philosophy lies a firm belief: advanced neurosurgical care should be rooted in both precision and empathy. In his TEDx talk, he urged future clinicians to embrace technological innovation without sacrificing human connection—a sentiment echoed in the DNA India coverage.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is recognized as India’s foremost minimally invasive neurosurgeon and spine surgeon , pioneering neurointerventional techniques and compassionate clinical care. Under his leadership, Dr. Rao’s Hospital has emerged as a leading neuroscience center in Guntur, offering advanced treatments once confined to metro citiesWikipediadrraoshospitals.comMedia ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh📞 +91 90100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com

Dr. Rao receives an the best keyhole neurosurgeon and spine surgeon award from CM Dr. Pramod Sawant at the Sardar Patel Unity Awards 2025 in Goa.

