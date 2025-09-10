COSWORTH TO CELEBRATE MORE THAN SIX DECADES OF HERITAGE AT GOODWOOD REVIVAL

Special activations include participation of Cosworth-engined cars, including the very first Lotus 18 in the Goodwood Revival Jim Clark tribute parade.

GOODWOOD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Cosworth partners with Goodwood Revival (12 – 14 September 2025) to celebrate the brand’s transformative effect on global motorsport and automotive engineering since its establishment in 1958

- Special activations include participation of Cosworth-engined cars, including the very first Lotus 18 in the Goodwood Revival Jim Clark tribute parade

- Display of iconic Cosworth engines, including the DFV, SCA and FVA, in the ‘Double Four Valve Café’ at the Earls Court Motor Show

- Lotus 49 will be fired up daily as an epic aural treat for event goers

- Download high-resolution visuals and media assets here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15gNbgmqGNAbLgpUW7vXbKh6bc6JmEMEy

Cosworth, the pioneering high-performance technology and engineering company, will celebrate its unsurpassed motorsport engineering legacy at the 2025 Goodwood Revival. Cosworth will play a pivotal role as a partner to the event, held at the Goodwood Motor Circuit near Chichester from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 September.

Cosworth, which was founded in 1958 by a couple of young engineering mavericks, Mike Costin and Keith Duckworth, hence the name ‘Cosworth’, will mark its pioneering achievements and transformative effect on global motorsport and automotive engineering through a series of special activations at the Goodwood Revival.

Key historic racing cars, including Lotus 18 and Lotus 49 will participate in Goodwood’s tribute to Scottish driver Jim Clark, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of his most successful season. Clark won the Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship in 1963 and 1965, also winning the Formula 2 World Championship, Indy 500 and Tasman Series in the same year, before his untimely death in 1968 at the age of 32.

Visitors to the Revival will have a unique opportunity to examine Cosworth engines that transformed global motorsport in detail at the Earls Court Motor Show. Engines on display in the ‘Double Four Valve’ Café will include the Cosworth DFV. Introduced in 1967, the 3.0-litre 90-degree V8 DFV (Double Four Valve) won first time out at the Dutch Grand Prix in 1967, where it powered Jim Clark’s Lotus 49 to victory.

From there, the Cosworth DFV went on to become the most successful Formula 1 engine of all time, utterly dominating the sport from 1967 to 1983. During that time, it won 155 Grand Prix races, secured 12 World Drivers’ Titles and delivered 10 Constructors’ Championships.

Cosworth will also display an SCA power unit, the first engine to feature a Cosworth-designed alloy cylinder head, based on a Ford Cortina 116E block. Introduced in 1964, the four-cylinder engine dominated Formula 2 racing for the next two years. A Cosworth FVA (Four Valve Type A) engine will also be shown. The revolutionary 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder, 16-valve unit introduced in 1966 also achieved exceptional success in Formula 2, dominating the sport until the early 1970s, and served as a vital test bed for the DFV.

Florian Kamelger, CEO of Cosworth “When it comes to celebrating Cosworth’s unequalled global motorsport and road car engineering heritage, there is simply nowhere better than the Goodwood Revival – a wonderful event and a true highlight of the global classic and historic motorsport season.”

“Cosworth was forged in motorsport. Our founders, Keith Duckworth and Mike Costin, knew that there was no more challenging environment on the planet to prove oneself, one's company, and one's products. They shared a passion for precision that still drives everyone at Cosworth today. We are delighted to be able to share that passion and our heritage with motor racing enthusiasts at Goodwood Revival this weekend.”

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, who hosts the Goodwood Revival each year, commented: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Cosworth, a company that has contributed so much to global motorsport through the engineering genius of founders Keith Duckworth and Mike Costin and their successors, as a partner to the Goodwood Revival. Having the British-based company join us this year is particularly poignant as we celebrate the life of double Formula 1 Champion and current Goodwood lap record holder, Jim Clark.

“No commemoration of the iconic Scottish driver would be complete without the presence of Cosworth, a brand that had such a profound effect on his career. A Cosworth-tuned engine powered Jim Clark to his first-ever win at Goodwood Motor Circuit with victory in the Chichester Cup on Easter Monday 1960 in a works Lotus Formula Junior car. And when Cosworth’s DFV, the most successful engine in the history of Formula One, won first time out at the Dutch Grand Prix in 1967 in a Lotus 49, once again it was Jim Clark at the wheel.”

ENDS.

Media:

media@cosworth.com

About Cosworth:

Cosworth is a global technology business with six decades of engineering experience that delivers propulsion, electronics and software solutions for customers in the automotive, aerospace and marine sectors. Whether through hybrid propulsion, data connectivity or automation technology, Cosworth is ready to solve new challenges with mobility solutions of the future. No matter the complexity of the project, Cosworth has the ability to design, develop and manufacture clean sheet solutions.

About the Goodwood Revival:

The Goodwood Revival is the world’s greatest historic motor race meeting, and the only sporting event of its kind to be staged entirely in a period theme. More than just an unrivalled weekend of historic racing, it is an immersive celebration of vintage lifestyle, championing exceptional craftsmanship and the enduringly fabulous stories told by second-hand treasures. ‘Revive & Thrive’ is the thoroughly modern message woven through the Revival landscape; a clever stitch with which the old is made new again, it runs through every carefully restored classic car, each beautifully preserved piece of clothing as it is passed from one generation to the next.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.