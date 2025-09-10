Contactless Delivery Services Market to Reach USD 53.6 Billion by 2035 | Amazon, Nuro, and JD Logistics Lead – Fact.MR

Contactless Delivery Services Market

Contactless Delivery Services Market, By Mode of delivery (Autonomous Vehicles, Drones, Robot Couriers, and Smart Lockers),

MD, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global contactless delivery services market is expected to reach USD 53.6 Billion by 2035, up from USD 15.5 Billion in 2025. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2%.This robust growth is fueled by rising consumer demand for safe, efficient, and convenient last-mile delivery solutions, spurred by the e-commerce boom, heightened hygiene awareness post-pandemic, and rapid urbanization. Key markets like China, with a projected CAGR of 14.7%, and the United States, at 12.9%, are driving this growth, supported by technological advancements and regulatory frameworks promoting innovative delivery systems. The market faces challenges such as high capital costs, regulatory uncertainties, and infrastructure disparities, but opportunities in automation, sustainability, and digital integration are expected to propel the industry forward over the forecast period.For More Insights, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10980 Contactless Delivery Services Market Technology Development:Technological innovation is at the core of the contactless delivery services market, transforming last-mile logistics. Autonomous vehicles, drones, robot couriers, and smart lockers are revolutionizing delivery systems, with technologies like AI, machine learning, GPS tracking, and the Internet of Things (IoT) enhancing efficiency and reliability. Autonomous vehicles, holding a 50% market share in 2025, are projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1%, driven by advancements in AI navigation and real-time obstacle management. Drones, with a CAGR of 14.2%, are gaining traction for their ability to deliver to suburban and rural areas, supported by regulatory approvals in markets like the U.S. and China.Contactless Delivery Services Market Demand and Impact Analysis:The demand for contactless delivery services is driven by the global surge in e-commerce, with online retail sales projected to exceed $7 trillion by 2025, necessitating efficient last-mile solutions. Post-pandemic hygiene consciousness has cemented contactless delivery as a consumer preference, particularly for food and grocery deliveries, which benefit from app-based platforms and smart lockers. Urbanization, with over 50% of the global population in urban areas in 2022, amplifies the need for solutions to address congestion and labor shortages. Regulatory support for urban mobility and sustainability, particularly in Europe and North America, is boosting adoption of electric fleets and green logistics.Contactless Delivery Services Market Analysis by Top Investment Segments:The contactless delivery services market is segmented by mode of delivery (autonomous vehicles, drones, robot couriers, smart lockers), service model (B2C, B2B), delivery type (food & grocery, parcel & e-commerce, healthcare & pharmaceuticals), and technology (laser triangulation, GPS tracking, AI and machine learning, IoT). The autonomous vehicles segment dominates, accounting for 50% of the market in 2025, driven by its scalability in urban and suburban settings. The B2B segment is emerging as a high-growth area, with applications in healthcare and industrial sectors prioritizing secure and efficient supply chains. Food and grocery delivery is a key investment segment, fueled by consumer demand for hygiene and convenience, while healthcare delivery is gaining traction for its role in safely transporting medical supplies. AI and machine learning technologies are critical investment areas, enabling real-time tracking and route optimization.Contactless Delivery Services Market Across Top Countries:1.China leads with a 14.7% CAGR, driven by its massive e-commerce market and regulatory push for smart logistics. Urban centers like Guangdong and Zhejiang are adopting drones and delivery robots at scale, supported by super-apps like Meituan and Alibaba.2.United States, with a 12.9% CAGR, is an innovation hub, with companies like Amazon and FedEx deploying autonomous vehicles and drones. FAA regulations are facilitating drone pilot programs, particularly in suburban areas.3.Germany, growing at a 10.1% CAGR, is driven by EU sustainability mandates, with electric fleets and smart lockers addressing urban congestion in cities like Berlin and Munich.Leading Contactless Delivery Services Companies and Their Industry Share:The contactless delivery services market is highly competitive, with key players like Amazon, Starship Technologies, Nuro, JD Logistics, Zipline, UPS Flight Forward, DHL Express, FedEx SameDay Bot, Cainiao, and Wing dominating the landscape. Amazon leads with its extensive investments in drones and autonomous vehicles, leveraging its e-commerce ecosystem. Nuro and Starship Technologies are pioneers in robotic delivery, focusing on urban last-mile solutions. JD Logistics and Cainiao dominate in Asia-Pacific, capitalizing on China’s e-commerce boom.Contactless Delivery Services Market Historic and Future Pathway Analysis:From 2020 to 2024, the contactless delivery services market grew at a CAGR of 12.7%, driven by the pandemic-induced demand for safe delivery options and e-commerce growth. The market has evolved from traditional courier services to automated systems, with autonomous vehicles and drones gaining prominence. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, driven by technological advancements, regulatory support, and consumer demand for convenience.Buy the Full Report Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/10980 Contactless Delivery Services Industry News:1.In January 2025, Botswana’s Square Eats rebranded to Zesta, expanding into a super-app offering contactless food, grocery, and essentials delivery, positioning it as a regional leader.2.In April 2024, Hyundai and Kia launched the DAL-e autonomous delivery robot, enhancing indoor logistics with advanced features like facial recognition and a 10-kilogram capacity.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global contactless elevator market , valued at US$ 2,026.3 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, reaching US$ 5,072.6 million by 2034.The online grocery delivery services market includes products like fruits, vegetables, dairy, fresh, frozen, and other food items, with global insights covering 2021 to 2031.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 