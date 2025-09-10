CBP arrests New Jersey man wanted on homicide charges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Rainbow Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who had an active warrant out of Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey.

On September 8, CBP officers encountered Everton Thomas, a 41-year-old-male United States citizen from New Jersey, entering the United States on a commercial bus. During Thomas’s examination, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) match that indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Subsequently, the man was taken to the secondary inspection area by CBP officers, to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified Thomas’s identification and confirmed that he had an active arrest warrant from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office for Homicide with a Gun, a first-degree felony.

Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Niagara Falls, N.Y. and Niagara Falls, Canada.

“As part of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation’s borders, our officers remain vigilant in identifying and apprehending individuals attempting to evade justice,” said Buffalo Assistant Port Director Richard Diamond. “This arrest demonstrates the critical role our team plays in supporting law enforcement efforts across the country. Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our officers, a fugitive wanted for homicide in New Jersey has been taken into custody and will now face the justice system.”

After processing and confirming the arrest warrant, the man was turned over to the New York State Police, as a Fugitive from Justice. Everton Thomas is currently in custody and awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

