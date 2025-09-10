Neuroscience reveals that smell influences 75% of human emotions

Neuroscience smell

Smell drives 75% of emotions; Olorama harnesses this to craft immersive experiences in retail, VR, museums, and events.

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundbreaking research in neuroscience highlights the profound impact of smell on human emotion. Studies indicate that up to 75% of emotional experiences are influenced by olfactory stimuli, demonstrating that the sense of smell is not just a peripheral sense, but a central driver of mood, memory, and decision-making.Unlike vision or hearing, the olfactory system is directly linked to the limbic system, the part of the brain that governs emotions and memory. This unique connection explains why certain scents can instantly trigger nostalgia, joy, or relaxation, evoking memories and emotional states with remarkable intensity.Based on these studies, it is easy to see how aromas are transforming certain industries, from marketing and retail, where it enhances customer engagement and reinforces brand identity, to cinema and virtual reality, where it deepens immersion and emotional impact. Museums and exhibitions are using scent to create realistic atmospheres that connect visitors with history, nature, or art, while education and training programs are incorporating olfactory stimuli to improve learning, memory retention, and experiential understanding. Across these sectors, smell is proving to be a powerful tool for creating memorable and emotionally resonant experiences. Olorama , a leading digital scent technology company, leverages these scientific insights to create immersive experiences that engage audiences on an emotional level. Their patented systems can emit over 200 distinct, ultra-realistic scents without heating, making it possible for brands, museums, and event organizers to design multi-sensory experiences that resonate deeply with users. Applications of Olorama technology range from virtual reality environments that mimic natural landscapes, to retail spaces where scent enhances brand perception, to exhibitions and events where visitors experience narratives through smell. Brands such as L’Oréal’s Lancôme have already implemented Olorama solutions to heighten emotional engagement at international events.Find out more at https://olorama.com/ or by contacting press@olorama.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.