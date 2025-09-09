Gov. Kemp: August Net Tax Revenues Up 3.2%
GEORGIA, September 9 - ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections during the month of August totaled $2.41 billion, for an increase of nearly $74.1 million, or 3.2 percent, compared to August 2024 when net tax collections approached a total of $2.34 billion. Year to date, net tax revenue collections were $4.91 billion for an increase of $4 million, or 0.1 percent, compared to the prior fiscal year when net tax collections totaled $4.90 billion after two months.
The changes within the following tax categories account for August’s overall net tax revenue increase:
Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections during the month totaled nearly $1.16 billion -- an increase of $20.2 million, or 1.8 percent, from a total of roughly $1.14 billion in August of FY 2025.
The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net increase:
• Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) decreased by $7 million or -9.7 percent
• Income Tax Withholding payments for the month increased by $9.3 million, or 0.8 percent, over August 2024
• Individual Income Tax Return payments increased by $4.7 million, or 14.1 percent, compared to FY 2025
• All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated Tax payments, were down a combined $0.8 million
Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections for August totaled $1.66 billion, which was an increase of $83.3 million, or 5.3 percent, over FY 2025. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $62.2 million, or 8.2 percent, compared to August 2024 when net Sales Tax revenue totaled $759.6 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $830 million for an increase of $18.2 million, or 2.2 percent, from the previous fiscal year, while Sales Tax refunds increased by $2.9 million compared to FY 2025.
Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for August totaled $39.8 million, which was a decrease of $4.5 million compared to last year, when net corporate income taxes totaled $44.3 million.
The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:
• Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were down $9.1 million or -33.6 percent from FY 2025
• Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments decreased by $7.5 million, or -24.9 percent, from August 2024
• All other Corporate Tax payments, including Corporate Return payments, were down a combined $6.1 million
Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections for the month increased by $6.3 million, or 3.2 percent, compared to FY 2025 when motor fuel excise taxes totaled $193.2 million for the month.
Motor Vehicle - Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections for the month decreased by $4.7 million, or -13.5 percent, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections declined by $2.4 million, or -3.2 percent, from the previous fiscal year total of $74.5 million.
