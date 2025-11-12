GEORGIA, November 12 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that electrical component and system manufacturer Socomec will invest nearly $10 million in a new facility in Suwanee, creating 300 new jobs in Gwinnett County.

“We are excited to welcome Socomec to the No. 1 state for business," said Governor Brian Kemp. "As Georgia continues to lead the way in attracting innovative manufacturers, we look forward to seeing the opportunities this project will bring to the people of Suwanee and the surrounding community."

Socomec specializes in power switching, monitoring, conversion, and energy storage, as well as expert services that support each business area. Socomec launched its U.S. subsidiary in 2009 and has since invested in local manufacturing, resources, and product development, allowing for the group to support the evolving needs in the North American market with a combination of local expertise and global support.

“Opening our new facility in Georgia marks a major milestone in Socomec’s growth in North America,” said Michele Putignano, President and CEO of Socomec North America. “The state’s strong talent pool, infrastructure, and business environment make it the ideal location to accelerate innovation, support the energy transition, and advance our commitment to sustainable development while delivering greater value to our customers.”

“The opening of our new facility is a proud moment for Socomec and a testament to our commitment to people and progress,” said Robin Sodia, Director of HR for Socomec North America. “This expansion will create around 300 new jobs, strengthen the local community, and provide opportunities for talented individuals to grow with us as we continue to advance innovation and sustainability across North America.”

Socomec’s new facility will be in an existing building at 2935 Shawnee Industrial Way near Suwanee. Hiring for production and operations roles is expected to begin in early Q1 2026.

“Gwinnett County’s strength lies in the diversity of our industries and the vision we share for long-term prosperity. Socomec’s investment reinforces our strategy to build a balanced, resilient economy,” said Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. “By welcoming companies like this, we’re not only growing jobs and capital investment, we’re also ensuring that Gwinnett remains a place where businesses of all kinds can succeed and our community can flourish.”

“Socomec’s investment in Gwinnett County highlights why global manufacturers continue to choose metro Atlanta,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Here, they find the talent, infrastructure, and innovation-driven ecosystem needed to thrive. Socomec is not just investing in a facility; they are investing in a region built for the future.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Partnership Gwinnett, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“Companies investing and growing the manufacturing ecosystem around electrical equipment and infrastructure represent an incredibly important strategic industry for our country,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Socomec’s investment will drive innovation, create quality jobs for the region, and continue to build out this vital industry. Georgia has maintained representation in Europe for over 50 years, with France as one of our key markets for trade and investment. We look forward to Socomec joining metro Atlanta’s international business community.”

About Socomec Group

Socomec is a century-old industrial group that manufactures electrical equipment and is present wherever electrical energy is crucial. A family business that has grown into an international group, Socomec employs more than 4,800 people worldwide and has a turnover of $1 billion. Learn more about Socomec at www.socomec.us.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning