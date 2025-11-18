GEORGIA, November 18 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Salesforce, Inc. will invest $15 million to expand its Georgia presence, creating over 250 new jobs in Fulton County by the end of 2028.

“Salesforce’s decision to expand in the No. 1 state for business is the latest direct result of our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and economic opportunity,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our pro-business environment and workforce investments continue to pay off as companies again and again choose to operate and grow in communities across the state.”

Salesforce is a global leader in AI-powered Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and a pioneer in trusted, cloud-based technology that helps businesses of every size and industry connect with customers in new ways. The company currently supports over 2,000 jobs across Georgia and serves customers in financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics, and the public sector.

“Atlanta has always been a cornerstone of Salesforce’s growth story,” said Tanya Counter, Site Lead for Salesforce Atlanta. “This expansion reflects both our confidence in Atlanta’s extraordinary talent and our commitment to building an inclusive, values-driven workplace that helps our customers, our employees, and our communities thrive. We’re proud to continue growing here and deepening our investment in a city we call home.”

Salesforce Tower Atlanta is located at 950 East Paces Ferry Rd NE. To learn more about Salesforce, visit https://www.salesforce.com.

“Atlanta offers diverse talent, global connectivity through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and a welcoming community that companies like Salesforce need to expand and thrive,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “We appreciate Salesforce for its continued investment and look forward to the opportunities this expansion will create for our residents and local economy.”

“Salesforce’s expansion is a win for Fulton County. This major investment in jobs demonstrates the confidence that globally premier companies have in our community,” said Chairman Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “We are proud to welcome this growth and look forward to the opportunities it will bring to our residents and local economy.”

“Salesforce’s expansion in Fulton County underscores the strength and vibrancy of our workforce,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With a deep pool of talented professionals and thriving communities, metro Atlanta remains a premier destination for growing companies looking to create quality jobs and fuel lasting economic growth.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Caroline Kinchler represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with Invest Atlanta, Fulton County, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.

“Salesforce has been an incredible part of Georgia’s tech industry for over a decade,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “By supporting industries that drive technology and innovation, Georgia ensures businesses succeed while boosting our local economies. Congratulations to Atlanta and Fulton County on the continued success of companies like Salesforce.”

About Salesforce

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises – integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

