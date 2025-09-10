InnoCSR and Reserve Carbon Sign MoU with IIT Madras to Advance R&D on Good Bricks Technology

InnoCSR and Reserve Carbon signing the MoU with IITM Civil Engineering Department

InnoCSR and Reserve Carbon partner with IITM in a comprehensive research and development study on the Good Bricks technology.

Through this partnership with IITM, we aim to reaffirm the quality of Good Bricks and explore the use of various waste materials to produce them.” — Sam Yoonsuk Lee

CHENNAI, INDIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoCSR , together with Reserve Carbon, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to undertake an in-depth research and development study on the Good Bricks technology. The signing ceremony took place in Chennai, with Mr. Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR, Dr. Piyush Chaunsali, Associate Professor Department of Civil Engineering, and Eunjin Moon, Global Climate Strategy Team Manager, Reserve Carbon.The partnership with IITM’s Department of Civil Engineering will focus on a comprehensive evaluation of Good Bricks, including their mechanical performance, durability, and material compatibility. The study, funded by Korea Energy Agency (KEA), will combine both conventional and advanced testing methods to assess the suitability of Good Bricks for sustainable construction applications.The evaluation will involve standard tests such as compressive strength, water absorption, and dimensional stability, alongside advanced assessments including tensile strength, resistance to bacterial growth, thermal properties, and masonry bond strength. An additional R&D using waste materials in India, such as pond ash, will be evaluated for the project.Commenting on the collaboration, Sam Yoonsuk Lee said:"Partnering with IIT Madras, India’s number one institute for civil engineering, is a milestone for us. Through this partnership, we aim to reaffirm the quality of Good Bricks and explore the use of various waste materials to produce them.”This MoU marks a significant step in advancing the science-backed foundation of Good Bricks and accelerating their adoption in India and beyond.

