Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO launch, app available on the App Store and Google Play, supported by GARMIN

Runwago

Trending worldwide: Runwago redefines SportFi with sustainable Running app. TGE coming September 18, 2025.

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A true breakthrough has just arrived in the Web3 world. Runwago , the first 100% sustainable Run-to-Earn app, is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play. Within just a few days, the app has become a trending hit in multiple countries. Backed by strong partners, leading VCs, and supported by GARMIN, the project is on its way to a major milestone: the Token Generation Event ($RUNWAGO) scheduled for September 18th, 2025.A Revolution in SportFi: Simple, Sustainable, ScalableRunwago is built on a principle that hundreds of millions of runners already know: challenges. Users pick their running goal, stake $RUNWAGO tokens, and if they complete it, they get 100% of their deposit back. If they fail, their stake is redistributed to successful runners.Winners are rewarded, losers pay the price. Simple, fair, and above all, 100% sustainable.Why Runwago Has massive upside potentialProjects like Stepn and Step App reached multi-billion valuations, despite relying on unsustainable models.$RUNWAGO token will launch at a market cap of just $351k, designed during the bear market to ensure ultra-strong tokenomics.Unlike GameFi, Runwago taps into an existing community – runners. Today, over 300 million people run daily worldwide.Technology and Community Driving SuccessReferral system inspired by Duolingo is already bringing in new users daily.Star Mode keeps runners engaged even after failed challenges.Anti-cheat system developed by CleevioX under Moon5 Labs ensures fair play by detecting suspicious activity such as cars, bikes, or rollerblades.The first presale round ($600k) sold out in minutes.What’s Next: AR, FIAT Integration & Real Revenue SharingRunwago’s roadmap doesn’t stop here. Version 2 will introduce FIAT support for challenges and transform $RUNWAGO into an RWA token with real revenue-sharing for holders.The team has also announced future AR support, anticipating a new era of running experiences once AR glasses from META, Google, and others hit the mainstream.Runwago Has Arrived – and It’s Just the BeginningRunwago is not just another Web3 project—it’s a real revenue-generating business from day one. With Garmin’s backing, a global community of runners, and cutting-edge technology, the app is positioned to become the dominant force in SportFi.📅 Save the date: TGE on September 18th, 2025.📲 Runwago is available for download now on App Store and Google Play.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.