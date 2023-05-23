SpaceCatch game has recently launched its first playable version for the public
SpaceCatch is a game that combines the elements of a classic mobile game with new technologies such as augmented reality, blockchain, and NFTs
SpaceCatch is a Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn augmented reality-based game using a unique $CATCH token and with possibility of crafting and collecting NFTs.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceCatch game has recently launched its first playable version for the public. Players who were lucky enough to be selected from a large pool of interested individuals had the opportunity to try out this unique game.
About SpaceCatch
By merging these two segments, the game offers players a completely new gaming experience. Thanks to blockchain and NFTs, SpaceCatch provides a more realistic in-game economy, where players are the exclusive owners of their in-game items, unlike traditional mobile games.
In practice, this means that players can not only purchase items with real money but, more importantly, also sell them, which is not possible in most conventional games. The game also focuses on movement and motivates players to engage in physical activity. Movement is an essential component of the SpaceCatch game. Additionally, the integration with modern technologies enables players to earn real money without any initial investment through the implemented Move-to-Earn concept.
Unique concepts
Being a classic mobile game, SpaceCatch follows the Free-to-Play model and is completely free to play. However, the developers have successfully incorporated advanced concepts of Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn. Players have the choice of which style they prefer to play the game in. It's important to note that these concepts are fully independent of each other, offering different gameplay styles and player directions within the game.
The most appealing concept, undoubtedly, is Move-to-Earn, which is fully functional for the first time ever. Previously, rewards for movement were distributed in the form of inflationary NFTs or tokens, which did not add any value and resulted in the collapse of those NFTs and tokens, reducing their value to zero. Players had to purchase these tokens or NFTs to profit from them. Consequently, many players ended up in a loss, while only the early adopters gained any benefits. Such game schemes resembled Ponzi schemes in some aspects.
However, SpaceCatch introduces an improvement by allowing players to acquire in-game items through their physical activity, which can later be transformed into NFT boosters. These boosters can then be freely traded on the market. Since these items will be the only means of various bonuses to accelerate in-game progress, players will be compelled to purchase them. In traditional games, players can directly buy premium features from the game itself. In SpaceCatch, however, these profits will be distributed among the players, and the game itself will not offer any sales of different bonus items. Each NFT booster will be permanently destroyed after use, creating a balanced and sustainable scheme.
Pre-Alpha Version
On April 21st, the developers released the pre-alpha version of SpaceCatch to the public. Players who registered through a form were invited to participate in this early version of the game. Currently, testing of this version is ongoing, and feedback and reviews are being collected from the players. The development will continue, leading up to the launch of an open demo version available to the general public!
It is important to note that the full version of the game is planned to be released by the end of this year. SpaceCatch, as one of the few games supporting blockchain, is delivering on all its promises, with the pre-alpha version even being launched ahead of schedule.
