Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Size Worth $4.17 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a fast-paced increase in the size of the gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market. This market is set to rise from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $2.11 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The surge during the former period can be credited to the escalating prevalence of cancer, enhanced consciousness about cell-oriented treatments, enlargement of immuno-oncology investigations, an upturn in clinical trial proceedings in immunotherapy, and rising demand for safer and effective immunotherapies.

The market size for gamma delta T cell cancer therapy is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to $4.17 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The advancement over the projection period can be credited to the escalating demand for personalized cancer treatments, intensified focus on reducing instances of graft-versus-host disease, wider acceptance of ready-made cell therapy products, a growing pipeline of therapies reliant on gamma delta T cells, and increased application of gamma delta T cells in solid tumors. Predominant trends throughout this period include the progression of combined immunotherapies, the advancement of cryopreservation methods, the incorporation of artificial intelligence into therapy creation, the use of multi-omics in tumor targeting, and inventive strides in modulating the tumor microenvironment.

What Are The Factors Driving The Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market?

The gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market is poised to expand, propelled by the rising number of clinical trials. Clinical trials are organized research studies in human subjects intended to assess the safety, efficiency, and possible side effects of medical treatments, medications, or interventions. There is a surge in the number of clinical trials due to an increased demand for new therapies targeted at fulfilling unmet medical requirements and enhancing patient outcomes. Clinical trials propel the progress of gamma delta T cell cancer therapy by affirming safety and effectiveness, expediting regulatory authorizations, and facilitating refined treatment protocols. They enhance therapeutic results by delivering essential data that fosters innovation and broader clinical adoption. For example, a report by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), a UK-based non-profit organization, stated that the total annual initiation of industry-supported clinical trials in the UK saw a minor increase of 4.3% in November 2023, going up from 394 in 2021 to 411 in 2022. Hence, the escalating number of clinical trials is spurring the expansion of the gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market?

Major players in the Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Novartis AG

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

• Legend Biotech Corporation

• Immunocore Holdings plc

• Immatics N.V.

• IN8bio Inc.

• American Gene Technologies International Inc.

• Adicet Bio Inc.

• LAVA Therapeutics N.V.

• Acepodia Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Industry?

Leading companies in the gamma delta T cell cancer therapy market are striving to produce innovative solutions like gamma delta (γδ) T cell engager (TCE) platforms. These platforms are engineered to increase effectiveness, enhance targeting, and lower off-tumor toxicity. They work by redirecting and activating γδ T cells to specifically recognize and eliminate cancer cells, by linking them to tumor-associated antigens. For example, in March 2025, IN8bio Inc., a U.S. biotech firm, introduced the INB 600, their next-gen γδ TCE platform. This platform is not just designed to target cancer but also autoimmune illnesses. The front runner of this platform, INB 619, specifically zeroes in on CD19 and has proven the ability to amplify γδ T cells up to 450 times in preclinical trials, resulting in substantial B-cell depletion. The platform leverages the unique attributes of gamma delta T cells, which inherently target malicious cells, and enhances their tumor-fighting ability through engineered engagers. It's designed to counter the shortcomings of traditional immunotherapies by enhancing specificity, reducing systemic adverse effects, and broadening the spectrum of cancers that can be treated.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Share?

The gamma delta t cell cancer therapy market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Therapy Type: Adoptive Cell Therapy, Cytokine Therapy, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Therapies

2) By Cancer Type: Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumors, Certain Rare Cancers

3) By Stage Of Cancer: Early Stage, Advanced Stage, Relapsed Or Refractory

4) By Mechanism Of Action: Activation Of T Cells, Inhibition Of Tumor Microenvironment, Targeting Tumor Antigens, Enhancing Immune Checkpoint Inhibition

5) By End User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Adoptive Cell Therapy: Alpha Beta T Cell Therapy, Natural Killer Cell Therapy, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Therapy

2) By Cytokine Therapy: Interleukin Based Therapy, Interferon Based Therapy, Tumor Necrosis Factor Therapy, Colony Stimulating Factor Therapy, Transforming Growth Factor Therapy

3) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Naked Monoclonal Antibodies, Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Monoclonal Antibodies, Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies, Fully Human Monoclonal Antibodies

4) By Combination Therapies: Monoclonal Antibodies And Cytokines Combination, Checkpoint Inhibitors And Cell Therapy Combination, Chemotherapy And Immunotherapy Combination, Radiation Therapy And Immunotherapy Combination, Vaccine And Immunomodulator Combination

View the full gamma delta t cell cancer therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gamma-delta-t-cell-cancer-therapy-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market?

In the 2025 Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Global Market Report, North America held the leading position in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

