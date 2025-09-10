Graphy Inc. Advances Digital Orthodontics with Shape Memory Aligner at K-IDT Annual Conference

Leading experts gather at the K-IDT Annual Conference 2025 to share insights on K-Dentistry innovation. Dr. Kenji Ojima presents clinical cases using Graphy SMA(Shape Memory Aligner) with zero-attachment mechanics at the K-IDT Conference. Key Features of Graphy Shape Memory Aligner® (SMA)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Inc. (CEO Unseob Sim), a global leader in digital dental solutions and the world’s first developer of 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), showcased its breakthrough aligner technology and resin portfolio at the Korean Institute of Dental Technology (K-IDT) Annual Conference, held at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital.'Academic and Clinical Leadership'The 2025 K-IDT Conference, themed “Practical Aligner,” gathered leading voices in orthodontics to share clinical evidence and future perspectives. Presentations were delivered by:• Dr. Kenji Ojima, President of the Japan Academy of Aligner Orthodontics and author of Aligner Generation, who outlined global clinical trends and the evolution of aligner therapy.• Dr. Ki-Sun Bae, President of the Korean Association of Digital Orthodontics, who presented domestic clinical insights.• Dr. Ji-Hyeok, Director of Misoareum Dental Clinic, Jeonju, who highlighted practical treatment experiences in Korea.Their lectures underscored the rapid shift toward digital orthodontics and reinforced Graphy’s position at the forefront of this transformation.'Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner : Redefining Standards'At its exhibition booth, Graphy introduced the clinical and operational advantages of its Shape Memory Aligner:• Rapid in-house production: Design-to-delivery in hours, not days.• Predictable biomechanics: Controlled tooth movement with high reliability.• Improved patient experience: Reduced reliance on attachments, superior comfort and esthetics.• Differentiation from thermoforming: Direct 3D printing eliminates inefficiencies and expands clinical applications.Conference attendees—orthodontists, dental technicians, and researchers—expressed strong interest in the aligner’s disruptive potential to reshape treatment workflows.'Expanding Research and Global Collaboration'Graphy emphasized that integrating insights from clinical forums such as K-IDT is central to advancing next-generation orthodontic solutions. Building on this momentum, the company will:• Expand joint research with domestic and international practitioners.• Strengthen strategic partnerships to accelerate adoption of SMA technology.• Continue to broaden its comprehensive dental resin portfolio spanning orthodontics, prosthodontics, dentures, and mouthguards.'Looking Forward'“Graphy’s mission is not only to develop innovative materials but to transform how orthodontics is practiced globally,” said CEO Unseob Sim. “Events like K-IDT allow us to connect science with practice—bringing real, measurable value to clinicians, patients, and investors alike.”________________________________________About Graphy Inc.Graphy Inc. is the world’s first company to commercialize a 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, the company develops proprietary 3D printing resins and offers a complete portfolio of digital dental solutions, including orthodontics, prosthodontics, dentures, and mouthguards. With FDA 510(k), CE Class II, MFDS Class 2, and PMDA Class II certifications, Graphy’s solutions are trusted in over 100 countries worldwide.

