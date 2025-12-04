Graphy’s US $3 Million, $5 Million, $7 Million Export Tower awards, recognizing the company’s rapid global growth and leadership in 3D-printed dental materials. Graphy’s US$7 Million Export Tower and KOSDAQ listing commemorative plaque Corporate and brand identities of Graphy and the world’s first direct 3D-printable Shape Memory Aligner® — a game-changer in digital orthodontics.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Graphy Wins US$7 Million Export Tower on Korea’s 62nd Trade Day"- Posts Over 52% Average Annual Export Growth in Two Years, Driven by Shape Memory Aligner and Advanced 3D Printing Dental Materials• Achieved three consecutive Export Tower awards, with average annual export growth exceeding 52% over the past two years, expanding exports of high-performance dental materials centered on the world’s first Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology.• Holds one of Korea’s largest portfolios of global certifications (58 FDA 510(k) clearances, 37 CE marks) and has strengthened its 100-country global supply and technical support network through the establishment of the integrated European hub, Graphy Lab Germany.• Possesses proprietary oligomer-synthesis capability—the only one of its kind in Korea’s 3D printing dental field—extending SMA-based innovations across orthodontic, prosthetic, and denture applications through continuous R&D advancement.Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim), a South Korean specialist in 3D-printing-based Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) solutions, has received the US$7 million Export Tower award at the 62nd Trade Day ceremony held on December 4, 2025, at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul. Hosted by Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) and organized by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the Trade Day ceremony recognizes companies and individuals that have made outstanding contributions to the country’s export growth. Export Tower awards are granted based on export performance from July of the previous year through June of the award year.This year’s US$7 million Export Tower follows Graphy’s US$3 million Export Tower in 2023 and US$5 million Export Tower in 2024, marking three consecutive years of significant export growth. Over the past two years, the company has recorded an average annual growth rate of more than 52 percent, driven primarily by exports of its world’s first 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner clear aligners and a rapidly expanding portfolio of high-performance dental and medical resins.Leveraging oligomer-synthesis-based, customized 3D printing material development capabilities, Graphy has built a comprehensive platform of high-performance photocurable resins for orthodontics, prosthetics, dentures, and sports guards. Its Shape Memory Aligner materials are engineered to activate at intraoral temperature, providing shape-memory recovery, long-lasting orthodontic force, high transparency, and enhanced wearing comfort. By combining these properties with in-house R&D and application expertise, Graphy has steadily expanded its partnerships and supply chains across major markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.To accelerate its European expansion, Graphy has established Graphy Lab Germany as an integrated regional hub for production, inventory-based rapid delivery, and technical support. The facility provides local manufacturing and quality management, hands-on training for partners and dental laboratories, application consulting, and on-site troubleshooting, enabling European customers to benefit from faster, more reliable supply and professional technical support.Graphy’s Corporate Research Institute has been designated as an Excellent Corporate Research Institute—the first such recognition among Korean dental 3D printing companies—and underpins the company’s R&D pipeline across orthodontic, prosthetic, denture, and sports-guard applications. The company currently holds 58 U.S. FDA 510(k) clearances and 37 CE certifications for 3D printing dental materials, representing one of the strongest global regulatory track records among Korean 3D printing companies. These approvals support the rapid global rollout of Graphy’s core materials, which are now supplied to more than 100 countries worldwide.A Graphy spokesperson commented that achieving the US$7 million Export Tower, driven by average annual export growth of more than 52% over the past two years, confirms that the world’s first Shape Memory Aligner technology and Graphy’s 3D printing dental materials are being recognized once again in the global market. The spokesperson added that Graphy will continue to strengthen its local distribution networks and clinical partnerships in the United States and Europe to establish K-dental SMA-based 3D printing solutions as a new global standard in digital dentistry.Graphy is also accelerating its global outreach through major international events. In 2025, the company successfully showcased its technologies at TPAO in Germany, the 59th Indian Orthodontic Conference in India, and the Global Dental Wing event in Japan. Looking ahead, Graphy plans to participate in the Taiwan Association of Orthodontists (TAO) annual meeting in Tainan (December 2025), DWDM 2026 (January 18) and AEEDC 2026 (January 19–21) in Dubai, and both LMT Lab Day (February 19–21) and the Chicago Dental Society (CDS) Meeting (February 19–21) in Chicago. 