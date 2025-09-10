Law Office Sponsorship Announcement
The Law Office of Mark Nicholson Proudly Sponsors "Rebound for Re-Entry" 3-on-3 Basketball TournamentINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Office of Mark Nicholson is a Proud Sponsor of "Rebound for Re-Entry" 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Indianapolis, IN – The Law Office of Mark Nicholson is excited to announce its sponsorship of "Rebound for Re-Entry", a dynamic community event hosted by PACE (Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry). This 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place on Friday, September 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Morris Bicentennial Plaza in downtown Indianapolis.
“Rebound for Re-Entry” brings together athletes, advocates, and community leaders to support formerly incarcerated individuals and raise awareness about the importance of second chances and successful reintegration.
“Supporting second chances lies at the heart of what we do,” says Attorney Mark Nicholson, who is a criminal defense lawyer in Indiana and founder of the Law Office of Mark Nicholson. “This event isn't just about basketball—it's about bouncing back from adversity and building a stronger, more inclusive community. We’re honored to stand with PACE in empowering those re-entering society.”
Standing Tall as a Symbol of Hope and Advocacy
Attorney Nicholson is known across Indiana as “The Battery Man”, thanks to his deep understanding and successful defense of criminal battery cases. Over the years, he has built a strong reputation for tenacity in the courtroom and compassion outside of it. His law firm, based in Indianapolis, has been serving clients throughout the state since 2009 — especially those navigating criminal defense, personal injury, and civil rights matters.
His journey from incarceration to the courtroom has made him a powerful voice in the conversation about justice and re-entry. He is an Amazon best-selling author of The Law: From Prison to the Street, an adjunct professor at Indiana University McKinney School of Law, where he teaches Prison Law, and he is a former recipient of PACE services. Now, he is dedicated to giving back.
“When I teach law students about prison law, I don’t just share legal theory — I share lived experience. That’s what makes this work real. That’s what makes second chances more than just an idea — it makes them necessary,” Nicholson added.
About the Event
What: Rebound for Re-Entry 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
When: Friday, September 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Morris Bicentennial Plaza, Indianapolis, IN
Hosted by: PACE – Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry
Sponsored by: Law Office of Mark Nicholson
Committed to Justice On and Off the Court
Serving Indiana since 2009, the Law Office of Mark Nicholson specializes in criminal defense, civil rights, and personal injury cases. As a staunch advocate for justice, fairness, and reform, the firm proudly supports community efforts that align with its mission of equity and empowerment.
For more information about the event or to schedule an interview with Attorney Mark Nicholson, please contact the office at 317-219-3402 or visit www.marknicholsonlaw.com.
