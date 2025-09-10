Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 11, 2025
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 11, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|City of Geneva
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Minster Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Brown County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Clinton County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City Of Brooklyn Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Berea
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of Ithaca
Report on Procedures Performed Ohio Revised Code 703.34
4/1/2024 TO 4/28/2025
|Fiscal Analysis
|City of Greenville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Grove City
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Ross Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Wyoming
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greenhills Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|City of Findlay
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Townsend Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jackson
|City of Jackson
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Henrietta Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|City of Clayton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Russia Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Fort Loramie Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, September 11, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
