Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 11, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula City of Geneva

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Auglaize Minster Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Brown Brown County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Clinton County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton County Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Cuyahoga City Of Brooklyn Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Berea

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Ithaca

Report on Procedures Performed Ohio Revised Code 703.34

4/1/2024 TO 4/28/2025 Fiscal Analysis City of Greenville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin City of Grove City

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Ross Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jefferson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Hamilton City of Wyoming

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greenhills Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hancock City of Findlay

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Townsend Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jackson City of Jackson

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Henrietta Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery City of Clayton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Seneca Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Shelby Russia Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Fort Loramie Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wyandot Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 11, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.