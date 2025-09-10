Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 11, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula City of Geneva
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Minster Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Brown Brown County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clinton County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Cuyahoga City Of Brooklyn Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Berea
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of Ithaca
Report on Procedures Performed Ohio Revised Code 703.34
4/1/2024 TO 4/28/2025		 Fiscal Analysis
City of Greenville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Grove City
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Ross Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hamilton City of Wyoming
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greenhills Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hancock City of Findlay
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Townsend Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jackson City of Jackson
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Henrietta Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery City of Clayton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Seneca Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Shelby Russia Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Fort Loramie Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 11, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

