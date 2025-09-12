STEM Book for Children, Parents and Teachers to be Featured at Authors Fest at the New London Public Library

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to spark young minds and ignite a passion for STEM! Join author Al Chaney, MBA for an exciting and family-friendly book signing of "Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education" (ISBN: 979-8-9869638-0-8) at the New London Main Library during the annual Author’s Fest on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 11AM to 2 PM EST.

This is more than just a book signing—it’s a celebration of curiosity, creativity, and community. Perfect for parents, teachers, school administrators, and young learners, this event promises hands-on fun, educational resources, and a personal connection to a book that’s helping children fall in love with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)!

🎒 Free Giveaways to Support Back-to-School Success!
Attendees will have a chance to receive FREE backpacks, coloring materials, and enter a free drawing for calculators and other educational tools—perfect for gearing up for a successful school year. Must be 18 to participate in the free drawing.

🧠 Why Attend?
• Meet the Author behind a STEM book designed to inspire elementary-aged students through fun, accessible learning.
• Learn how Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education can be used at home and in classrooms to boost engagement and early academic
confidence.
• Connect with fellow educators and families passionate about education and innovation.
• Celebrate literacy, learning, and community at one of New London’s most anticipated literary events.

🎤 Media Invitation:
Local television stations and regional news outlets are invited to cover this uplifting educational event. There will be photo opportunities, interviews with the author, and possible firsthand stories from young readers and families.

📍 Event Details:
What: Book Signing – Welcome to Eddie’s World of Learning and Education
When: Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11 AM – 2 PM
Where: New London Main Library, 63 Huntington St, New London, CT 06320
Admission: FREE | Family-Friendly

Help shape the future—one curious mind at a time. Join us for a fun-filled, educational afternoon that celebrates learning, literacy, and the power of STEM!

🌐 For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:
Al Chaney, MBA
eddie@environmental-eddie.com
959-254-5984
https://environmental-eddie.com

Al Chaney, MBA
MPM Enterprises, LLC
+1 959-254-5984
eddie@environmental-eddie.com
Audio Book: Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education!

