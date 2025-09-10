Deketa Tranae Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Journey of Faith, Resilience, and Building a Purpose-Led Life

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deketa Tranae Cobb, founder and CEO of Pure Necessity By Deketa Tranae, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, consistency, and self-belief helped her turn childhood passions into a powerful platform for personal and professional growth.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Deketa opens up about embracing her gifts, building meaningful community, and staying the course through adversity. Her story shows that breakthroughs come when you're willing to be uncomfortable, stay consistent, and invest in becoming the version of yourself you were always meant to be."Once you give up, you won’t ever witness the glory in the story," said Deketa.Deketa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/deketa-tranae

