Naureen Frierdich Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Journey of Faith, Purpose, and Resilience

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naureen Frierdich, founder of Crossroads Realty Group, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, patience, and integrity guided her through reinvention—from small-town real estate assistant to purpose-driven business owner.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Frierdich opens up about overcoming self-doubt, taking leaps of faith, and finding purpose in unexpected places. She reminds viewers that doing the right thing is never the wrong thing—and that who you surround yourself with can shape your journey more than you realise."With hard work and patience, good things happen," said Frierdich.Naureen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/naureen-frierdich

