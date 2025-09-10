Extreme Bike Tours African Adventures with Motorcycle Expeditions in Namibia and Tanzania

Climb some of the highest sand dunes on earth Ride on The Edge of the World Safari in some of the most amazing wildlife parks on earth

Riding through Namibia’s deserts and Tanzania’s savannas is freedom at its purest — an adventure you’ll never forget.” — Benedict Lloyd CEO Extreme Bike Tours

AUSTRALIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extreme Bike Tours, a global leader in premium motorcycle expeditions, is proud to announce its newest frontier: African Adventures in Namibia and Tanzania. These carefully curated tours invite riders to experience two of Africa’s most iconic destinations, combining the thrill of motorcycling with world-class hospitality and once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounters.Riders will navigate Namibia’s red sand dunes, desert coastlines, and wildlife reserves, before exploring Tanzania’s legendary safari parks and the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro. Both tours are designed to balance adrenaline-pumping riding with cultural discovery and luxury accommodations.“Africa has always captured the imagination of travelers. By continuing our adventures in Namibia and Tanzania, we’re opening the door for riders to explore breathtaking roads, meet incredible people, and witness wildlife in its natural habitat,” said Benedict Lloyd, CEO of Extreme Bike Tours.Tour Highlights15-day guided motorcycle expedition starting in WindhoekSafari experiencesRide through the KalahariStays in boutique lodges and luxury desert campsTanzania Adventure11-day journey through the Ngorongoro Crater, Tarangire and Kilimanjaro regionOpportunities to spot the “Big Five” on safariCultural visits with Maasai communitiesSafari lodges and handpicked accommodationsBoth itineraries feature Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles, expert guides, and full support vehicles. Non-riding partners are welcome to join in comfort via 4x4 support vehicles.Booking & AvailabilitySpaces are limited for the 2026 departures. Early booking is recommended to secure a spot on these groundbreaking tours.About Extreme Bike ToursFounded in 2007, Extreme Bike Tours is renowned for crafting extraordinary motorcycle journeys across Asia, Europe, and now Africa. The company has been featured in global media including Top Gear, The Telegraph, and Lonely Planet. Known for small group sizes, professional support, and luxury service, Extreme Bike Tours delivers unforgettable adventures on two wheels.Media ContactBenedict LloydExtreme Bike ToursEmail: ben@extremebiketours.comPhone: +94771781555Website: extremebiketours.com

