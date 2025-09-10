Extreme Bike Tours African Adventures with Motorcycle Expeditions in Namibia and Tanzania
Riders will navigate Namibia’s red sand dunes, desert coastlines, and wildlife reserves, before exploring Tanzania’s legendary safari parks and the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro. Both tours are designed to balance adrenaline-pumping riding with cultural discovery and luxury accommodations.
“Africa has always captured the imagination of travelers. By continuing our adventures in Namibia and Tanzania, we’re opening the door for riders to explore breathtaking roads, meet incredible people, and witness wildlife in its natural habitat,” said Benedict Lloyd, CEO of Extreme Bike Tours.
Tour Highlights
Namibian Adventure
15-day guided motorcycle expedition starting in Windhoek
Ride across the Namib Desert and Skeleton Coast
Safari experiences
Ride through the Kalahari
Stays in boutique lodges and luxury desert camps
Tanzania Adventure
11-day journey through the Ngorongoro Crater, Tarangire and Kilimanjaro region
Opportunities to spot the “Big Five” on safari
Cultural visits with Maasai communities
Safari lodges and handpicked accommodations
Both itineraries feature Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles, expert guides, and full support vehicles. Non-riding partners are welcome to join in comfort via 4x4 support vehicles.
Booking & Availability
Spaces are limited for the 2026 departures. Early booking is recommended to secure a spot on these groundbreaking tours.
About Extreme Bike Tours
Founded in 2007, Extreme Bike Tours is renowned for crafting extraordinary motorcycle journeys across Asia, Europe, and now Africa. The company has been featured in global media including Top Gear, The Telegraph, and Lonely Planet. Known for small group sizes, professional support, and luxury service, Extreme Bike Tours delivers unforgettable adventures on two wheels.
