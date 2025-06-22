Final Call: Extreme Bike Tours Opens Last Remaining Spots for 2025 Motorcycle Tours in Bhutan, Rajasthan & Sri Lanka
Ride in the magical destinations discover the freedom of touring on two wheels.
Every time i start thinking the world is all bad, then i start seeing some people out having a good time on motorcycles - it makes me take another look.”AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure travel company Extreme Bike Tours has issued a final call to riders around the world: last remaining spaces are now open for its 2025 motorcycle expeditions in Bhutan, Rajasthan, and Sri Lanka. All tours are led by expert guides and feature classic Royal Enfield motorcycles, designed for those seeking unforgettable adventures.
— Steve McQueen
With limited group sizes bookings must be made by July 31st 2025.
Final 2025 Tour Departures:
Bhutan Motorcycle Tour
Dates: Oct. 6th – 20th, 2025
A spiritual and scenic ride through Himalayan valleys, remote monasteries, and ancient traditions in one of the world’s most unique kingdoms.
Sri Lanka Motorcycle Tour
Dates: Oct. 21st – Nov. 2nd 2025
A tropical adventure through lush hill country, sacred cities, rainforests, and winding coastal roads.
Rajasthan Motorcycle Tour – Budget or Luxury Options
Dates: Nov. 8th – 21st 2025
Discover India’s majestic desert state — from Jaipur to Jaisalmer.
Each tour is all-inclusive, covering accommodation, meals, local support staff, backup vehicles, and your Royal Enfield.
Whether you're a seasoned rider or a first-time adventurer, these experiences iare tailored for enjoyment and exploration.
“This is the final chance to join our 2025 journeys – we keep the groups small, the routes unforgettable, and the experiences deeply personal,” said Benedict Lloyd, Director of Extreme Bike Tours.
Limited Availability – Booking Closes July 31st 2025
To claim one of the last remaining seats, visit www.extremebiketours.com or contact +94 771 781 555.
Benedict George Lloyd
Extreme Bike Tours
771781555 ext.
email us here
