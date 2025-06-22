Final Call: Extreme Bike Tours Opens Last Remaining Spots for 2025 Motorcycle Tours in Bhutan, Rajasthan & Sri Lanka

Stay in the old palaces. Ride on The Edge of the World Bhutan Ride Through Tradition

AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventure travel company Extreme Bike Tours has issued a final call to riders around the world: last remaining spaces are now open for its 2025 motorcycle expeditions in Bhutan, Rajasthan, and Sri Lanka. All tours are led by expert guides and feature classic Royal Enfield motorcycles, designed for those seeking unforgettable adventures.With limited group sizes bookings must be made by July 31st 2025.Final 2025 Tour Departures:Bhutan Motorcycle TourDates: Oct. 6th – 20th, 2025A spiritual and scenic ride through Himalayan valleys, remote monasteries, and ancient traditions in one of the world’s most unique kingdoms.Sri Lanka Motorcycle TourDates: Oct. 21st – Nov. 2nd 2025A tropical adventure through lush hill country, sacred cities, rainforests, and winding coastal roads.Rajasthan Motorcycle Tour – Budget or Luxury OptionsDates: Nov. 8th – 21st 2025Discover India’s majestic desert state — from Jaipur to Jaisalmer.Each tour is all-inclusive, covering accommodation, meals, local support staff, backup vehicles, and your Royal Enfield.Whether you're a seasoned rider or a first-time adventurer, these experiences iare tailored for enjoyment and exploration.“This is the final chance to join our 2025 journeys – we keep the groups small, the routes unforgettable, and the experiences deeply personal,” said Benedict Lloyd, Director of Extreme Bike Tours.Limited Availability – Booking Closes July 31st 2025To claim one of the last remaining seats, visit www.extremebiketours.com or contact +94 771 781 555.

