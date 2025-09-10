Jamie Ackermann Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Faith-Fueled Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamie Ackermann, founder of Buckaroo Chew, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, resilience, and purpose have shaped her entrepreneurial journey.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Ackermann explores the power of turning mistakes into lessons, emphasizing how surrendering control and trusting faith can drive meaningful change.“Every mistake can become a lesson, not a failure,” said Ackermann.Jamie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/jamie-ackermannrodl05w8

