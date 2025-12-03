Submit Release
Sam Ingram Jr to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Ingram Jr, founder of ST-Shirts and purpose-driven entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building a mission-led brand, overcoming adversity, and turning passion into a platform for impact.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.

This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In his episode, Ingram will explore how unwavering belief, personal reinvention, and a commitment to serving others helped fuel the rapid growth of his brand. He breaks down how passion, perseverance, and building a strong foundation can transform a simple idea into a purpose-driven movement.

Viewers will walk away with an inspiring blueprint for creating meaningful impact through business.

"I’m not going to allow it not to work—period," said Ingram.

Sam’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/sam-ingram-jr

