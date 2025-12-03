Kristina Calvey to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristina Calvey, emotional wellness expert and founder of Legacy Heights, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on healing through adversity, navigating emotional transitions, and rewriting inherited narratives to build a legacy rooted in empathy and transformation.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Calvey will explore how personal healing and emotional attunement can shape the way we connect with ourselves and others.She breaks down how deep self-awareness and emotional regulation can become tools for growth, even through life-altering moments like divorce.Viewers will walk away with a greater understanding of how vulnerability, boundaries, and intuition unlock lasting relationships and personal evolution."Healing doesn’t stop with one person—it becomes a legacy," said Calvey.Kristina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/kristina-calvey

