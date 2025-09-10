Barbara L. Parker Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Women’s Transformation

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara L. Parker, transformational counselor and founder of BF Empowerment Center LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith, resilience, and mindset work empower women to reclaim their purpose.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Parker explores the power of embracing change to foster resilience, and breaks down how her “MPAC” method—blending emotional intelligence and trauma-informed principles—drives lasting transformation.“Owning your mistakes empowers you to correct and grow stronger,” said Parker.Barbara’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/barbara-parker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.