IGadgets and ouTask collaborate on promoting the OuTask TD2 - The All-in-One Lantern for Every Adventure

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with OuTask , the creator of the number 1 lighting tool on Kickstarter and Indiegogo; OuTask Telescopic Lantern. IGadgets has been engaged to help this original start-up market their improved version of the ouTask TD2: The All-in-One Lantern for Every Adventure.When it comes to camping or outdoor adventures, most lanterns do one job: provide light. But the ouTask TD2 Telescopic Lantern isn’t just a lantern— It’s a flashlight, desk lamp, floodlight, emergency light, and tactical red light — all in one. Fully extendable, rotatable, and adjustable in brightness and color temperature to fit any situation.Built for Every AdventureThe OuTaskTD2 is crafted from full-metal housing, giving it the durability to withstand harsh outdoor conditions. Despite its ruggedness, it remains compact and portable, easily sliding into a backpack or even a large pocket. It’s a tool built not just for convenience, but for survival.Lighting without LimitsUnlike traditional lanterns, the OuTaskTD2 features a telescopic pole that extends to provide elevated, overhead lighting—ideal for illuminating a campsite. Its 720° omni-directional rotating head, extendable 360° rotating light pole, and dual-sided lighting ensure that no corner is left in the dark.OuTask TD2 shines up to 1500 lumens with smooth dimming and stepless color temperature adjustment from warm 2000K to cool 7000K with high color accuracy (CRI 90), perfect for any moment—from campfires to focused tasks.Hands-Free VersatilityThe built-in tripod and magnetic base let you set up the OuTaskTD2 anywhere—on the ground, attached to a car, or mounted on metal equipment. Whether you’re cooking at camp, repairing gear, or signalling for help, the OuTaskTD2 adapts instantly.Power That Works for YouThe OuTask TD2 doubles as a USB-C power bank, keeping your phone, GPS, or camera charged when you need it most. Its swappable 21700 battery system means you’ll never run out of juice on long adventures—simply swap in a fresh cell and keep going.Safety FirstOuTask TD2 is the world’s first dual-sided lighting design—one side can be used for car repair or illumination, while the other side can switch to a red & blue warning light. This makes it just as valuable in your car emergency kit as it is in your camping gear.What makes the OuTask TD2 truly unique is its all-in-one design philosophy. Instead of carrying separate gear—a flashlight, lantern, tripod, floodlight, and power bank—you get everything in one compact, rugged package.For adventurers, families, or anyone who values preparedness, the OuTaskTD2 isn’t just another lantern—it’s peace of mind.About OuTask:OuTask was born out of a reverence for nature and a pursuit of the adventurous spirit. They are dedicated to providing exceptional gear for outdoor enthusiasts worldwide, helping them push their limits as they explore the world.OuTask products, with their unique designs, have become coveted treasures for adventurers and collectors alike. Each adventure is a unique journey, and OuTask product is an indispensable companion on that journey.For further information please contact:Visit https://outask-td.com or check the OuTask campaign page here.This article is being distributed with the help of IGadgets, who is interested in publishing and spreading new, innovative, and beneficial ideas, as well as exploring crowdfunding projects on a wide range of platforms. And this article is about one of these ideas, which was found to be both interesting and useful.IGadgets Hub, one of the latest and most exciting players in the crowdfunding world. Founded in Garden Grove, California in 2019 by Ahmed Tarek, this company is on a mission to support and assist any creative idea that comes their way. IGadgets offers a range of services to help crowdfunding projects succeed, from concept development to finished campaigns and beyond, including newsletter and social media marketing, as well as public release services.SOURCE IGadgets

