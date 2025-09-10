Katya Borisova Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katya Borisova, entrepreneur and activist, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, intuition, and purpose have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Borisova explores the importance of embracing challenges as opportunities, and breaks down how trusting intuition and taking bold risks can drive lasting change.“Following your heart, not others’ opinions, leads to authentic success,” said Borisova.Katya’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/katya-borisova

