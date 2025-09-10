Laila Eshan Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Girls Worldwide

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laila Eshan, founder of “I Want Freedom: Charity”, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, truth, and purpose have driven her mission to empower girls globally.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about thei show by visiting their website.In her episode, Eshan explores the power of transforming personal tragedy into a global call to action, and breaks down how education, advocacy, and opportunity can uplift girls denied their freedom.“Your past can shape you, but it should never define you,” said Eshan.Laila’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/laila-eshan

