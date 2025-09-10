Dawn Manske Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dawn Manske, founder of Made for Freedom, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how faith and purpose have driven her fight against human trafficking.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Manske explores the power of blending social impact with sustainable business and breaks down how dignified employment and educational opportunities can transform lives.“Dawn’s work bridges the gap between business and philanthropy, proving that profits can fuel purpose,” said Manske.Dawn’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/dawn-manske

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.