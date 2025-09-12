Cassandra Love Lambert Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Healing and Empowerment

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassandra Love Lambert, founder of C-Love Healing, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience and somatic healing transform pain into power.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Lambert explores the power of feeling through trauma to heal, and breaks down how somatic practices and storytelling can empower women to rise. “The more we share our stories, the more we heal,” said Lambert.Cassandra’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/cassandra-love-lambert

