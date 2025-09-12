Cara Pitch Gregg Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Building a Legacy with Heart

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cara Pitch Gregg, founder of 5678 Dance Inc, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion, persistence, and flexibility have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Gregg explores the importance of turning passion into a scalable business, and breaks down how loyalty, grit, and a mobile business model can drive lasting impact.“Persistence beats perfection when building an empire,” said Gregg.Cara’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/cara-pitch-gregg

