City of South Fulton Announces Adoption of $425 Million FY26 Budget to Advance Strategic Goals and Community Investment

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of South Fulton City Council formally adopted the Fiscal Year 2026 budget during tonight's Council meeting. A comprehensive $425,642,409 financial plan aimed at advancing the city’s strategic priorities, enhancing public safety, expanding infrastructure, and improving residents' quality of life—while maintaining the current millage rate of 12.399.

The FY26 budget shows a 44% increase compared to the FY25 amended budget, mainly due to significant capital investments in public safety infrastructure. It allocates $96 million in bond financing proceeds as a funding source within the capital budget, supporting the progress and timely completion of vital public safety facilities and projects.

Grounded in the City’s adopted 2025–2029 Strategic Plan, the FY26 budget is built around four main goals.

Enhance Government Efficiency and Productivity

Increase Community Collaboration and Improve Quality of Life

Strengthen Financial Stability and Promote Economic Diversification

Expand Infrastructure to Support Long-Term Sustainability

Significant Investments and Initiatives Include:

Public Safety Infrastructure: Construction of new Police and Fire Headquarters & Training Complex, supported by $96 million in bond proceeds, along with the expansion of street and sidewalk lighting.

Judicial Access: Construction of a new Municipal Court building at 7335 Old National Highway to enhance accessibility and operational efficiency.

Sustainability and Green Space: Partnership with the Trust for Public Land to promote conservation, sustainable land use, and ongoing investment in sidewalk maintenance.

Community Wellness: Inclusive recreation initiatives such as sensory playgrounds, a Miracle League Field for children with disabilities, and the expansion of the “SOFU SO CLEAN” environmental campaign.

Housing and Social Support: Home Repair Program for seniors, food insecurity funding, and initiatives targeted at vulnerable populations.

Financial Resilience: Establish a strategic reserve for grant match funding to attract external investments and diversify revenue sources.

Funding Distribution

Public Safety remains the largest expenditure at $163.4 million, followed by Public Works ($77.4 million), General Government ($82.4 million), and Culture/Recreation ($26.9 million).

City Manager Sharon D. Subadan stated, “We recognize that the decisions we make today impact the City of South Fulton’s future. This budget reflects disciplined financial stewardship and a focused response to the City’s most pressing needs. Through strategic allocation of resources, we are fortifying public safety, expanding opportunity, and building a more resilient and inclusive community. In doing so, we affirm that careful choices made in the present will yield lasting benefits for future generations.”

Comprehensive FY26 budget documentation is available for public review on the City’s official website at: https://www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov/3855/FY26-Budget

