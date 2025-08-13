City of South Fulton Announces the City Manager’s $431 Million FY26 Proposed Budget to Advance Strategic Goals and Community Investment

We believe that ‘Today’s choices shape tomorrow’s impact,’ with that in mind, this budget embodies a deliberate alignment of our collective priorities with prudent fiscal stewardship.” — Sharon D. Subadan, City Manager

The City of South Fulton today released the City Manager’s proposed Fiscal Year 2026 budget, a comprehensive $431,152,424 financial plan designed to advance the city’s strategic priorities, strengthen public safety, expand infrastructure, and improve quality of life for all residents—while keeping the current millage rate of 12.399. This proposal mainly shows a 46% increase over the FY25 amended budget, driven by major capital investments in public safety infrastructure. The proposal includes $96 million in expected bond financing proceeds as a funding source within the preliminary capital budget.

Grounded in the City’s adopted 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, the FY26 budget is based on four main goals:

1. Enhance Government Efficiency and Productivity

2. Increase Community Collaboration and Improve Quality of Life

3. Strengthen Financial Stability and Promote Economic Diversification

4. Expand Infrastructure to Support Long-Term Sustainability

Significant Investments and Initiatives Include:

Public Safety Infrastructure: Construction of new Police and Fire Headquarters & Training Complex, supported by $96 million in bond proceeds, along with expansion of street and sidewalk lighting.

- Judicial Access: Development of a new Municipal Court building at 7335 Old National Highway to improve accessibility and operational efficiency.

- Sustainability and Green Space: Partnering with the Trust for Public Land to promote conservation, sustainable land use, and ongoing investment in sidewalk maintenance.

- Community Wellness: Inclusive recreation projects such as sensory playgrounds, a Miracle League Field designed for children with disabilities, and the expansion of the “SOFU SO CLEAN” environmental campaign.

- Housing and Social Support: Home Repair Program for seniors, food insecurity funding, and initiatives targeted at vulnerable populations.

- Financial Resilience: A strategic reserve for grant match funding to attract external investments and diversify revenue sources.

Funding Distribution:

Public Safety remains the largest expenditure at $166.5 million, followed by Public Works at $79.6 million, General Government at $79.9 million, and Culture/Recreation at $27 million.

City Manager Sharon D. Subadan shared the long-term vision embedded in the plan:

“We believe that ‘Today’s choices shape tomorrow’s impact,’ with that in mind, this budget embodies a deliberate alignment of our collective priorities with prudent fiscal stewardship. This allows for premium investment in the long-term prosperity of the City of South Fulton. Each allocation is purposefully directed toward cultivating a safer, more resilient, and unequivocally inclusive community—demonstrating that today’s deliberate choices are the foundation of tomorrow’s enduring impact.”

The proposed FY26 budget commitment reflects the City’s dedication to fiscal responsibility, equity, and sustainable growth. Public engagement sessions will be held in the coming weeks to gather community feedback. The final adoption is scheduled for September 9, 2025, during the City Council Regular Meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Comprehensive FY26 budget documentation is available for public review on the City’s official website at: https://www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov/3855/FY26-Budget

For more information, please contact City of South Fulton Public Affairs Deputy Director Denise Wells at denise.wells@cityofsouthfultonga.gov or (404) 990-0642.

About the City of South Fulton

The City of South Fulton, one of Georgia’s largest and fastest-growing municipalities, is home to more than 115,000 residents. Spanning over 90 square miles, it offers a unique blend of urban and rural landscapes, featuring the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern edge of metro Atlanta. Since its incorporation on May 1, 2017, South Fulton has emerged as a thriving destination for families, businesses, and innovators. As a forward-thinking city committed to growth, sustainability, and community engagement, South Fulton continues to shape the future of the region. Discover more about our community at www.CityofSouthFultonGA.gov or follow us on social media. The City of South Fulton, a City on the Rise.

