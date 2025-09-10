Submit Release
Bruna Pabon Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Resilience and Faith-Driven Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruna Pabon, entrepreneur and faith-driven visionary, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience and faith can transform hardship into purpose.

Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.

In her episode, Pabon explores the power of choosing faith over fear, and breaks down how empathy and integrity can drive lasting impact.
“Every setback is an opportunity to become who you were created to be,” said Pabon.

Bruna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/bruna-pabon63433843

Bruna Pabon
Women In Power TV
