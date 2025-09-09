MPD Investigating Death of 2024 Shooting Victim as a Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was shot in 2024 in Northwest, D.C.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at approximately 1:38 p.m., First District officers heard gunshots in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. While canvasing the area, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Previously, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 27-year-old Damon Bradford of Northwest, D.C. He was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun).

On Sunday, September 7, 2025, the victim, 36-year-old Kevin Dextraze of Northwest, D.C. succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, September 8, 2025, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the victim died from complications from a gunshot wound that he sustained in the 2024 shooting, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Homicide Branch detectives are working with the United States Attorney’s Office to purse upgraded charges against the suspect in this case.

CCN: 24152651

