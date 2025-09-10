Undetectable AI hits 20 million users

Undetectable AI logo

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Undetectable AI, an AI detection and humanization startup, just hit a major milestone of 20 million total user signups since its launch in May of 2023. "We've worked hard to provide an AI software that is unique and not just a wrapper of another AI service," says Christian Perry, CEO of Undetectable AI.

Currently, Undetectable AI is focusing on launching updates to its AI humanizer algorithm and developing its deepfake detection software in partnership with its sister company, TruthScan.

"People use our software for a variety of reasons, but the two main ones would be to humanize text and to detect AI-generated deepfake content," explains Perry.

The Undetectable AI text detector can accurately detect AI-generated text, and was shown to be one of the most accurate free AI detectors in an independent test conducted by ZDnet.

Another significant milestone Undetectable AI achieved this year was the launch of their AI image detector, which detects photos generated by AI. Perry also states that "One important thing to clarify is that while we see AI text humanization as low risk, we will never endorse or condone undetectable deepfake images, because the abuse factor is just too high."

Other than Undetectable's user base increasing, the company's team size is also growing. When Undetectable AI first launched, it consisted of just the three initial founders; however, the startup now employs over 60 people.

"We've learned a lot over the years, and we're constantly getting feedback from users. The goal for us is getting feedback from every user and using that data to make our product better." -Ben Miller, COO of Undetectable AI.

(Although Undetectable AI can't release exact numbers publicly, it should be noted that other AI service providers use the Undetectable API in the software they sell — and that the extrapolated number of users resulting from API usage is not included in the 20 million user benchmark.)

