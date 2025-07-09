New TruthScan AI image detector aims to prevent AI-fraud

TruthScan

A new AI deepfake detection suite called TruthScan hopes to thwart bad actors using deepfakes

The new AI image and video models available to the public enable relatively unsophisticated attackers to carry out sophisticated AI-enabled cybercrimes and attacks.” — Christian Perry

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI fraud is on the rise, and deepfakes, in particular, present a significant risk and concern to businesses and individuals alike.

Fraudsters stole $25 million from a multi-national Hong Kong firm by using AI to impersonate the firm's CFO. Due to increasing instances of AI-enabled fraud, the threat of deepfake pornography, and the ease with which low-level attackers can quickly employ AI to wreak havoc and commit cybercrimes.

The former founders of Undetectable AI just launched a new company called TruthScan, an anti-AI fraud solution designed to detect deepfake images, video, audio, and text.

Christian Perry, the CEO of TruthScan, says, "The new AI image and video models available to the public enable relatively unsophisticated attackers to carry out sophisticated AI-enabled cybercrimes and attacks."

TruthScan utilizes adversarial research and reverse engineering to detect bypassing processes, to understand how deepfakes are created, and then identify them before they can cause damage.



According to Keepnetlabs, deepfake fraud attempts have increased by 2,137% over the last three years.

"The general public is starting to realize how dangerous deepfakes are. We are doing everything we can to inform the public about how serious deepfake fraud is, and before it's too late, we will keep developing solutions to fight it."

According to Security Magazine, financial losses from deepfake-enabled fraud exceeded $200 million during the first quarter of 2025 alone. In 2024, businesses faced an average loss of nearly $500,000 due to deepfake-related fraud, with large enterprises experiencing losses of up to $680,000.

The financial sector is particularly vulnerable, with deepfake incidents surging by 700% in 2023. Alarmingly, human subjects identified high-quality deepfake videos only 24.5% of the time. Despite widespread awareness, only 29% of firms have taken steps to protect themselves against deepfake threats, with 46% lacking any mitigation plan. Deloitte predicts that generative AI fraud losses could reach $40 billion in the United States by 2027.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.