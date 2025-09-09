Rodeo Realty Lists Malibu Beachfront Retreat at $2,999,999

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly refreshed oceanfront retreat along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway has entered the market, offered at $2,999,999. Situated just past the county line, this one-bedroom, one-bath residence spans 822 square feet and rests on an 8,580-square-foot lot with an impressive 60 feet of private sandy beach frontage.

The home has recently undergone thoughtful updates, creating a serene coastal escape that blends timeless charm with modern comfort. French doors open from every room, framing uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean and inviting in the sound of waves rolling ashore. The interiors have been carefully designed to maximize light, space, and flow, with a newly remodeled kitchen featuring updated appliances and fixtures, French Oak floors throughout, and a spa-inspired bathroom complete with a marble shower and oversized porcelain sink. The primary bedroom showcases sweeping vistas that make waking up here feel like a daily retreat.

Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, the property’s expansive teakwood deck provides a spectacular vantage point for oceanfront entertaining or quiet reflection. From sunrise to sunset, this idyllic space offers an ever-changing backdrop of whales, dolphins, and seals gliding through the waves just beyond the shoreline. For those drawn to adventure, the home sits only steps from one of the premier surfing swells in the country, making it a true paradise for surf enthusiasts.

In addition to its lifestyle appeal, the property presents strong income potential. Its highly desirable location, turnkey design, and intimate scale make it well-suited for use as a short-term rental or seasonal retreat. Investors and homeowners alike will recognize the opportunity to secure a piece of Malibu’s coastline in a market where oceanfront offerings of this caliber are increasingly rare.

Beyond the walls of the residence, the address itself holds prestige. Pacific Coast Highway is synonymous with Southern California’s most celebrated views and real estate, drawing international interest from buyers seeking the unique balance of natural beauty, exclusivity, and convenience. Just a short drive from the cultural amenities of Malibu, yet positioned in a private stretch of coastline, the home delivers both privacy and accessibility.

With its perfect blend of charm, location, and investment potential, this oceanfront jewel represents a quintessential slice of Malibu living—an intimate yet luxurious retreat that captures the essence of California’s coast.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.