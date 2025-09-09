In Bangor, Governor Mills Marks Administration Progress on Housing and Economic Development

In remarks to Affordable Housing Conference, Governor also criticizes Trump tariffs for increasing housing costs as Maine continues efforts to address housing needs for Maine people and communities

Bangor, MAINE-- Governor Janet Mills today delivered opening remarks to kick off the Maine Housing 2025 Affordable Housing Conference in Bangor, highlighting her Administration's historic investment of $315 million to alleviate Maine's housing crunch since 2019 -- nearly five times the amount the state dedicated to housing production from 2000 to 2018.

To date, these housing investments have resulted in 2,100 new apartments and homes, with more than 1,800 under construction and more than 1,500 units in the pipeline for construction. On Monday, Governor Mills visited the Head of Falls Village development in Waterville -- a commercial and residential development poised to create 63 new apartments -- supported by her Rural Affordable Rental Housing Program.

The program, created by Governor Mills in 2021 through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, has over the past three years has supported the construction of more than 400 new apartments in Maine communities from Sanford to Presque Isle.

In her remarks to the Affordable Housing Conference, the Governor encouraged continued efforts to address the housing needs of Maine people and communities -- which is critical for the state economy -- in the face of actions by the Federal administration that are increasing the costs of housing in Maine and around the country.

"Although the president promised to lower the cost of living nationwide when he was running for office last year, the Administration in Washington is making building homes and apartments even more expensive. Thanks to the president's tariffs on building materials, softwood lumber prices were nearly 6 percent higher at the end of August than they were one year ago. Earlier this year, the cost of all construction materials -- including for iron and steel -- rose by nearly 10 percent." said Governor Mills. "We have proven that we can build housing while avoiding sprawl and preserving that sense of place, that sense of community -- that quality of life -- that is one of the special things about Maine."

In the past few months, financing for the creation of nearly 400 new homes and apartments has been announced for around the state, including:

In addition to these investments, several new housing developments have also opened recently around the state, including the revitalized Spinning Mill in Skowhegan, a long-vacant industrial site now transformed with 41 new apartments, and the Picker House Lofts in Lewiston, which features 72 units in the renovated Continental Mill.

"Under Governor Mills' leadership, Maine has invested in affordable housing at levels that dwarf the combined efforts of all previous administrations," said Dan Brennan, Director of MaineHousing. "Her commitment has been matched by legislative action -- by Republicans, Democrats, and Independents -- to pass historic reforms, secure funding, and cultivate long-term policy solutions."

Following the Conference, Governor Mills met with local business and economic leaders and state officials at Rize CoWorking in Bangor hosted by Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC).

"EMDC was pleased to host the Governor in a roundtable discussion with local small business leaders. Many of those here today found added success because they were funded, via EMDC, through the Maine's Jobs and Recovery Plan," said Lee Umphrey, President & CEO of EMDC. "Governor Mills has been a steadfast champion for small businesses creating jobs and opportunities while preserving access to affordable healthcare. Because she listens and acts, Maine's economic and public health are resilient and strong."

"Eastern Maine Development Corporation is the steward of Eastern Maine's economic vitality and well-being," said State Treasurer Joe Perry. "Their partnership with the Mills Administration on workforce and business initiatives have contributed to Maine's economic strength."

During the meeting, the Governor heard views on the local economy, and how economic policies and investments by the Mills Administration have supported new business startups and local entrepreneurs.

In addition, Governor Mills also joined Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal for a tour of the Lafayette and Rawcliffe 4-H Science and Engineering Center at the University of Maine in Orono.

"Governor Mills and I were inspired by our visit to the Lafayette and Rawcliffe 4-H Science and Engineering Center in Orono," said Commissioner Beal. "This center reflects the spirit of the Year of Youth in Agriculture -- fostering curiosity, creativity, and opportunity for Maine's next generation in agriculture, as well as providing experiences that broaden their understanding of the world around them with hands on opportunities to learn about natural science, engineering, and other technologies that can prepare them to meet their career goals."

"We were excited to show Governor Mills the innovative ways that University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H programs are helping youth across the state develop STEM and leadership skills that will prepare them -- and Maine's economy -- for future success," said UMaine Extension Dean Hannah Carter. "We are grateful for the many sources of support, including those provided by Governor Mills and the Maine Legislature, that enable UMaine Extension to reach nearly 30,000 youth in the state annually, including through our Lafayette and Rawcliffe 4-H Science and Engineering Learning Center in Orono."

The Center, opened in 2019, works with K-12 students, college students, and adult learners to expand science, engineering and technology education, as well as professional development for educators and workforce training for high-demand industries.