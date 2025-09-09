Being a good witness means being prepared if you spot a hunting violation, here's how

Hopefully your hunting season is all about making great memories and enjoying Idaho's outdoors, but you may encounter someone violating hunting rules. Being a good witness not only helps Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers investigate a case, it ultimately increases the likelihood a violator who's stealing Idaho’s wildlife and cheating others hunters is caught and prosecuted.

Callers to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999 can report anonymously, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Cash rewards are available to callers who provide information leading to the citation of a suspected wildlife law violators. People can also file an anonymous report online.

Help be the eyes and ears for protecting Idaho's wildlife, but remember that safety should always be your first priority when acting as a witness to a crime.

Get the details when reporting a wildlife crime

When reporting a wildlife crime, these specific details will help us investigate a case:

Vehicle : Describe the vehicle and note the license plate, vehicle type, and color.

: Describe the vehicle and note the license plate, vehicle type, and color. Location: Where did the crime take place? Use a GPS location or mapping app to point to the location where the crime occurred.

Where did the crime take place? Use a GPS location or mapping app to point to the location where the crime occurred. Wildlife: What wildlife was involved?

What wildlife was involved? Photos: Take photos or videos that capture the scene.

Take photos or videos that capture the scene. Suspect Description: Describe the suspect, and be specific as possible

Below are two possible scenarios you might encounter, and expert tips on how you can be a good witness.