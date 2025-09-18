Modutek Announces Participation at Semicon West 2025

Semi Automated Wet Process System with 4 position robot Modutek at Semicon

Modutek Showcases Advanced Wet Processing Equipment at Semicon West 2025, Booth #7119– Driving Productivity, Automation, and Cleanroom Efficiency

Semicon West is where global fabs converge to shape the future of semiconductor manufacturing, and Modutek is proud to contribute to that vision.” — Vineet Shrivastava, COO, Modutek Corporation

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modutek Corporation, recognized among leading semiconductor equipment manufacturers for its innovative wet processing solutions, proudly announces its participation in Semicon West 2025, taking place October 7-9, 2025, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

As one of North America’s most prominent semiconductor industry events, Semicon West brings together global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to showcase advancements across the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Modutek will be exhibiting at Booth #7119, presenting its most advanced wafer processing systems, chemical delivery technologies, and precision cleaning equipment—engineered to meet the stringent requirements of today’s fabs and R&D facilities.

Exhibition Highlights:

• Advanced Equipment for Semiconductor Fabrication: High-precision etching and cleaning systems featuring cutting-edge chemical monitoring, dosing, and automation technologies for advanced process nodes.

• End-to-End Custom Solutions: From wet process stations to chemical management infrastructure, Modutek delivers fully configurable solutions to improve throughput, yield, and operational safety.

• Strategic Industry Engagement: Modutek’s team will be available for in-depth discussions with manufacturing and R&D leaders to explore collaboration opportunities and process innovations.



"Semicon West 2025 in Phoenix provides a powerful platform to connect with U.S. semiconductor manufacturers as the industry accelerates domestic production. With the CHIPS Act fueling fab expansion and innovation, Modutek remains committed to providing automation-driven, precision-engineered wet process solutions that deliver performance, safety, and sustainability." — Douglas Wagner, President, Modutek Corporation



“Semicon West is where global fabs converge to shape the future of semiconductor manufacturing, and Modutek is proud to contribute to that vision. We specialize in custom-engineered solutions — from fully automated chemical delivery systems to precision wet process stations and supporting components like quartz baths, IPA dryers, and advanced controllers. Our strength lies in adapting to each customer’s exact process specifications — whether for leading-edge fabs or specialized legacy nodes. We welcome collaboration with partners who demand flexibility, reliability, and innovation at scale.”— Vineet Shrivastava, COO, Modutek Corporation

Modutek’s participation at Semicon West 2025 underscores its commitment to enabling innovation through reliable, sustainable, and high-performance semiconductor manufacturing solutions. With continuous investment in R&D and customer-driven engineering, Modutek is well-positioned to meet the demands of modern semiconductor manufacturing in North America and globally.

For more information about Modutek’s products and solutions, visit www.modutek.com.

About Modutek Corporation

Founded over 45 years ago, Modutek Corporation is a trusted partner to semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. The company designs and manufactures customized, high-performance wet processing equipment, precision parts cleaning systems, and wafer fabrication equipment—serving customers from small-scale research labs to high-volume fabs.

Modutek’s systems are designed and built in-house at its San Jose, California facility, ensuring strict quality control and reliability. Specializing in advanced process control, chemical handling, silicon wafer processing solutions, and automation, Modutek helps customers reduce costs, improve yields, and maximize uptime.

With a focus on sustainability and safety, Modutek equipment meets or exceeds environmental and regulatory standards worldwide. Customers choose Modutek for its technology, innovation, and long-term commitment to partnership and service excellence.

Modutek Semi-Automated Wet Bench Systems: Precision and Flexibility for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.