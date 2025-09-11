Kaijo Announces Participation at Semicon West 2025

Ultrasonic Cleaning Generator Phenix Hyper Quava Mega Puck Megasonic Wafer Cleaning System Quava Spot Shower Megasonic Cleaner

Kaijo Showcases Advanced Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems at Semicon West 2025, Booth # 6071 - Featuring the Phenix Hyper, Quava Megasonic, and Quava Spot Shower

Kaijo is committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the cleaning performance demands of today’s advanced manufacturing.” — Michael Danese, General Manager of Kaijo Shibuya America Inc.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semicon West is one of North America’s premier semiconductor industry events that brings together global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to showcase advancements across the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Kaijo will be exhibiting advanced cleaning solutions at Booth #6071, including the high-performance Phenix Hyper, and the recently launched Quava high power megasonic generator and advanced technology Quava Spot Showers.

Designed to meet the precision cleaning requirements of semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, automotive, aerospace, and medical industries, Kaijo’s systems combine powerful cleaning performance with energy efficiency and reduced chemical usage.

Flagship Technologies on Display:

• Phenix Hyper – Kaijo’s most advanced ultrasonic cleaning generator, featuring proprietary Hyper Wave modulation for superior particle removal on delicate substrates while minimizing pattern damage.

• Quava Megasonic 2400w -Kaijo’s new high-power megasonic cleaner.

• Quava Spot Shower and In-direct Spot Shower – Large-capacity ultrasonic cleaners engineered for industrial-scale cleaning. Available in multiple tank sizes, these systems feature customizable frequencies (38kHz–3MHz) for deep or delicate cleaning while reducing labor, maintenance, and chemical costs.

• Kaijo MegaPuck -A single substrate, close proximity cleaning system utilizing high-watt-density megasonic energy.

• Quava Multi- Kaijo’s multi frequency ultrasonic cleaner 26/78/130kHz and 38/100/160kHz.

Michael Danese, General Manager of Kaijo Shibuya America Inc., stated:

"Kaijo is committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the cleaning performance demands of today’s advanced manufacturing. At Semicon West 2025, we’re excited to showcase how our Phenix Hyper, Quava Megasonic, Quava Spot Showers, MegaPuck and Quava Multi, which set new benchmarks for precision, efficiency, and sustainability in industrial cleaning."

Applications Across Industries:

• Semiconductor & Electronics – Silicon wafer cleaning, PCB assembly contamination removal, HDD media processing, and flat-panel glass cleaning.

• Automotive & Aerospace – Removal of grease, carbon deposits, and residues from critical components.

• Medical & Pharmaceutical – Sterile cleaning of surgical instruments and lab equipment.

• General Manufacturing – Cleaning of molds, machined parts, and sensitive industrial components.

With decades of experience in ultrasonic cleaning innovation, Kaijo continues to set industry standards for high-performance, reliable, and eco-conscious cleaning systems.

For more information about Kaijo’s ultrasonic cleaning solutions, visit https://www.kaijo-shibuya.com/.



About Kaijo

Kaijo is a global leader among ultrasonic cleaner manufacturers, delivering advanced industrial ultrasonic cleaners to customers worldwide for decades. The company serves diverse industries with innovative technology that maximizes cleaning efficiency while promoting environmental sustainability. Kaijo’s dedication to engineering high-performance, precision ultrasonic cleaning systems has established the company as a trusted authority that consistently sets industry benchmarks worldwide. Their expertise in ultrasonic cleaning technology positions them at the forefront of manufacturing excellence, making them the preferred choice for organizations seeking reliable, state-of-the-art cleaning solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.